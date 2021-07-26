Durable Goods Orders Preview: Why expectations could be too high, data useful for trading GDP

- Economists expect Durable Goods Orders to have risen in June after advancing in May.
- Misses in most previous core orders releases and downbeat figures in June point to a disappointment.
- The data is useful ahead of Thursday's growth figures.
A high bar makes failure to cross it more likely – also when it comes to economic indicators. That may provide an opportunity to sell the dollar in response to Durable Goods Orders due out on Tuesday, and better still, to prepare for Thursday's Gross Domestic Product figures.
Reasons to lower expectations
Investment has substantially picked up as the pandemic shock faded away. Thanks to robust fiscal and monetary stimulus, it has even exceeded pre-crisis levels, as Durable Goods Orders figures from the past year have shown. However, it seems that economists have been overestimating them in recent months.
Headline orders are skewed by government defense contracts, and both investors and the Federal Reserve focus on Nondefense Ex-Air Orders – aka "core of the core."
After many successful months of beating estimates in 2020, the consensus was above expectations in all but one reads so far in 2021:
Source: FXStreet
Apart from economists' too rosy record for Durables in 2021, they have missed the slowdown in June. New Home Stales statistics for last month came out at 676,000 vs. 800,000 projected – and were only the latest to miss the mark. Consumer and business surveys such as the Purchasing Managers' Indexes also disappointed.
One of the reasons for these shortfalls was a shortage of both materials and workers. The rapid reopening resulted in robust demand that was hard to match and that is a story that played out over and over again. It is hard to see why Durables would be the exception and beat forecasts – It takes time for the consensus to move.
Market reaction
The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 2.3% in headline orders and 0.5% in the Nondefense Ex-Air. If the numbers indeed miss expectations, and especially the latter one – the dollar has room to fall. However, as the greenback is a safe-haven currency, its slide would be more pronounced against the yen, another source of calm in times of trouble.
Nevertheless, volatility could be muted as the publication on Tuesday comes just one day before the Federal Reserve's all-important meeting. Markets will likely be on edge ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hints about the bank's bond-buying scheme. Unless Durables are shockingly high or low, the Fed will probably be unmoved – and so will the dollar.
That means any knee-jerk reaction to Tuesday's publication is set to be limited – and potentially reversed in short order. Beyond the Fed, there is room for a more significant in response to another top-tier event – the first release of GDP data for the second quarter of the year.
If investment figures indeed miss expectations, it would imply somewhat slower growth than estimated. Investors may factor in weaker GDP, while economists are not asked for updated forecasts. In case Durables fall short, real GDP expectations would be revised down, leaving room for a positive surprise. That is a calculation for another day.
Conclusion
Estimates for Durable Goods Orders are likely too high, as past misses on this release and disappointments in other figures for June allude to. The market reaction will likely be muted ahead of the Fed – apart from a minor mean-reversion – but the data would be useful for trading GDP on Thursday.
Analyzing inter-market correlations to see if reflation trade is coming to an end – July 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD is trading off the highs and further away from 1.18, as a worsening market mood drags supports the safe-haven dollar. Escalating covid concerns and US-China trade tensions weigh. The German ifo Business Climate missed with 100.8.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on UK covid improvement
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, up on the day. Optimism about falling UK covid cases supports sterling while the cautious market mood keeps the dollar bid.
XAU/USD needs to crack $1812 to unleash further upside
Gold price is consolidating at higher levels on Monday, kicking off a big week on the right footing. Gold bulls are back in the game after having found solid support around the $1798 region.
Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024
The short squeeze that triggered Bitcoin price recovery now signals that the asset is likely headed toward a new top. On-chain analysts share a bullish outlook, recovery in line with Plan B’s S2FX model.
Morgan Stanley overweight on DNUT's, AMZN sends Bitcoin to the moon
Asian markets overnight looked pretty scary with the Hang Seng closing 4% lower. The reason is a now all too familiar one, heightened Chinese regulatory concerns.