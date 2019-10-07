- NZD/USD climbed from a low of 0.6203 last week to regain the 0.63 handle.
- Looking ahead for the week, we have a number of key events for the US.
NZD/USD is currently trading between a 21 pip range, currently at 0.6319 between a high of 0.6321 and 0.6300 having taken on the 21-DMA. The bird has been recovering purely as the US Dollar. continues to weaken.
NZD/USD climbed from a low of 0.6203 last week to regain the 0.63 handle as the DXY slid over 1% since the start of the month. Of course, the US data has been a weight on the US Dollar and Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls did little to help the greenback's cause.
"Kiwi continued to find lift as the USD fell more broadly once again," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. "Despite US labour data providing support for overall economic momentum, expectations for cuts at the October FOMC meeting were little changed as Fed Chair Powell acknowledged that the US economy faced risks. Expect offshore data to drive the kiwi in the short term."
US unemployment rate hit a cyclical low of 3.5%
September US non-farm payrolls fell short of market expectations, rising by 136k from an upwardly revised 168k in August.
"The US unemployment rate hit a cyclical low of 3.5% in September, from 3.7% in August, and is now at a level not seen since December 1969. Meanwhile, US average hourly earnings missed expectations and came in unchanged in September (surveys expected a 0.2% m/m gain). On a yearly basis, average hourly earnings decelerated to 2.9% and are now at their lowest level since mid-2018,"
the analysts at ANZ bank explained.
Looking ahead for the week, we have a number of key events for the US, including Fed governor Powell, speaking, the FOMC minutes and US consumer Price Index.
NZD/USD levels
A run above the 21-DMA opens risk to the Sep highs a cent higher and beyond the 50-DMA. On the downside, the 0.62 handle to open up the downside and risk to 2009 levels.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6317
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6325
|Daily SMA50
|0.6392
|Daily SMA100
|0.6506
|Daily SMA200
|0.6634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6338
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6296
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6204
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6452
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6249
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6312
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Better bid, 4H 100MA is key hurdle
The EUR/USD looks set to challenge 1.0991 – the 4-hour chart 100-candle MA. That average has proved a tough nut to crack at least two times in the last four days. A violation there would expose trendline sloping from June highs.
GBP/USD: fading Brexit hopes weigh on Pound
The GBP/USD pair has traded within familiar levels on Friday, falling to 1.2275 on the back of negative Brexit-related headlines, although recovering to the 1.2330 price zone amid persistent dollar’s weakness.
USD/JPY off lows, still depressed below 107.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair remained on the defensive at the start of a new trading week, albeit has managed to hold its neck comfortably above near one-month lows set last Thursday.
Gold sits pretty in $1500 handle ahead of trade talks
The yellow metal, gold, is relatively flat at the start of this week with both Australia and China out on holidays. The price is back above the psychological $1,500's and sights are set for higher levels as we head over to trade talk territories.
Non–Farm Payrolls: If this is a slowdown we’ll take it
The US economy continued to produce jobs at a healthy rate as unemployment fell to a five decade low and wage growth slowed unexpectedly.