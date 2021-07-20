NZD/USD breaches 0.6900 amid renewed USD strength, fresh eight-month lows

  • NZD/USD hits fresh eight-month lows sub-0.6900.
  • US dollar sees a fresh leg higher amid mixed markets.
  • Oil-price sell-off, Delta covid strain fears weigh heavily on the kiwi.

Despite the risk-off flows ebbing slightly so far this Tuesday, NZD/USD continues to feel the pull of gravity and breaches 0.6900, reaching the lowest levels since November last year.

The kiwi remains the weakest across the G10 fx space, as a fresh spurt of buying in the US dollar seems to have collaborated with its latest leg down.

At the time of writing, the pair is flirting with eight-month lows of 0.6888, shedding 0.72% on the day. The spot reverses sharply from daily highs of 0.6965.

Meanwhile, a recovery in the risk sentiment is aiding the rebound in the US Treasury yields, lending support to the dollar bulls. The S&P 500 futures extend the bounce towards 4,300, now adding 0.43% on the day.

Monday’s sell-off in oil prices combined with fading RBA’s hawkish expectations could be also weighing on the Antipodean. With the Victoria lockdown extended and dovish RBA minutes, economists have pared back tapering expectations.

Looking ahead, the spot will continue to get impacted by the US dollar’s price action and broader market sentiment. Also, of note remains the US housing data and New Zealand’s GDT price index.

NZD/USD technical outlook

“Fresh declines will need to break the immediate support line near 0.6915 to aim for 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE 61.8%) of the pair’s May-June declines, followed by a bounce until early July, close to 0.6860. It’s worth mentioning that the NZD/USD bears’ dominance past 0.6860 won’t hesitate to challenge the September 2020 tops near 0.6800,” FXStreet’s Analyst, Anil Panchal notes.

NZD/USD additional levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6894
Today Daily Change -0.0050
Today Daily Change % -0.72
Today daily open 0.6945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7005
Daily SMA50 0.7111
Daily SMA100 0.7125
Daily SMA200 0.7079
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7004
Previous Daily Low 0.6915
Previous Weekly High 0.7046
Previous Weekly Low 0.6917
Previous Monthly High 0.7289
Previous Monthly Low 0.6923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6949
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.697
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6995
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7044
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7084

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

