NZD/USD begins the week on a back foot around 0.6900 on mixed NZ trade data, Ukraine woes

- NZD/USD struggles to keep weekly gains on risk-aversion, mixed data.
- New Zealand’s Exports improved, Imports ease while trade deficit widened in February.
- Ukraine-led woes escalate, Russia pushes for surrendering Mariupol.
- PBOC interest rate decision, second-tier US data will entertain traders but risk catalysts are the key for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD fails to extend the weekly gains while flashing a downtick to 0.6890, around 0.6900 during early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies an increase in the yearly trade deficit while also bearing the burden of the recent challenges to market sentiment from the Ukraine-Russia front.
New Zealand Trade Balance dropped to $-837B from $-7.77B prior but improved on MoM to $-385M versus $-1126M previous readouts. The Imports and Exports data, however, also came in mixed as Imports declined to $5.88B from $5.92B prior whereas Exports rose past $4.88B previous readings to $5.49B.
Elsewhere, talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping failed to offer any positive headlines over Ukraine. On the contrary, mentioning the Taiwan issue added to the risk-off mood.
It’s worth noting that geopolitical conditions in Mariupol worsened on Sunday with Ukraine and the Russian military using higher forces. “Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of the port city of Mariupol on Sunday, local authorities said, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Israel for help in pushing back the Russian assault on his country,” said Reuters.
On the other hand, RIA News quoted Russian Defense Military as saying, “Ukraine has until early hours of March 21 to give its answer on surrendering Mariupol.”
It should be observed that Friday’s downbeat US housing data and the Fed’s action in the last week kept equities firmer and weighed on the US Treasury yields, as well as the US Dollar Index (DXY).
That said, the latest bout of sour sentiment can weigh on the NZD/USD prices while the monetary policy meeting by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will also be eyed as an immediate catalyst. Following that, the US Chicago Fed Manufacturing Index for February will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD pair’s latest pullback from the 200-DMA, around 0.6915 by the press time, directs the quote towards the 100-DMA re-test, near 0.6805 at the latest. However, any further declines will be challenged by an upward sloping support line from January, close to 0.6750, as well as the 50-DMA level of 0.6738.
Meanwhile, recovery moves beyond the 200-DMA level of 0.6915 will be challenged by an upward sloping resistance line from January 13, at 0.6935 by the press time.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6901
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.6908
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6796
|Daily SMA50
|0.6734
|Daily SMA100
|0.6811
|Daily SMA200
|0.6915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6914
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6728
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6847
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6926
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hopes a positive start this week ahead of PBOC’s Interest rate decision
The AUD/USD pair is likely to carry-forward the last weeks’ decent performance amid a risk-on impulse in the FX domain and may open on a positive note on Monday. The Aussie found a firmer buying interest after displaying a subdued performance in the first trading session of the last week.
Gold opens positive ahead of Biden-NATO meet, pullback likely from $1,920
Gold has found significant bids on Monday amid the uncertainty over the outcome of the meeting between NATO allies and US President Joe Biden in Brussels, which is due on Thursday. The agenda of the meeting is to take further steps necessary to bring a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 100-SMA, fortnight-old support
EUR/USD begins the trading week on a back foot around 1.1045, after snapping the five-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s latest weakness takes clues from Thursday’s failure to cross a downward sloping resistance line from February, as well as bearish MACD signals.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.