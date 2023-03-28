NZD/USD approaches 0.6250 as USD Index resumes downside journey

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • NZD/USD is marching towards 0.6250 aid rising bearish bets for the USD Index.
  • The street is anticipating that tight credit conditions by US banks are sufficient to soften inflation ahead.
  • Dismal economic prospects of New Zealand after the flood situation have raised concerns over the growth rate.

The NZD/USD pair witnessed a sharp recovery after defending the 0.6180 support. The Kiwi asset has stretched its recovery perpendicularly above 0.6230 in the early European session. The upside bias for the Kiwi asset banks upon weakness in the US Dollar.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has resumed its downside journey after short-term support of around 102.60. The USD Index has corrected further as investors are discounting expectations of a steady monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its May policy meeting. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, more than 60% odds are in favor of an unchanged monetary policy.

The street is anticipating that tight credit conditions by United States commercial banks are sufficient to soften inflation ahead. Therefore, Fed chair Jerome Powell won’t go for rate hikes as it could harm the economic outlook.

S&P500 futures are showing choppiness after a three-day winning spell. Meanwhile, global tensions have renewed as the Russian Defence Ministry cited that missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target in the waters of the Sea of Japan,” as reported by Reuters. The risk profile has not been impacted and the risk appetite is still strong.

On the New Zealand Dollar front, dismal economic prospects after the flood situation have raised concerns over the growth rate. Analysts at ANZ Bank expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25bp to 5.00% at its Monetary Policy Review (MPR) next Wednesday. The deceleration in the pace of rate hikes is optimal for decelerating economy. The report from ANZ Bank also dictates that the OCR would peak at 5.25% with one more hike to come in May.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6227
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.6197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6198
Daily SMA50 0.6293
Daily SMA100 0.6285
Daily SMA200 0.616
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6213
Previous Daily Low 0.618
Previous Weekly High 0.6295
Previous Weekly Low 0.6167
Previous Monthly High 0.6538
Previous Monthly Low 0.6131
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.618
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6164
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6147
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6213
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.623
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6246

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

