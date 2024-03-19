NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls add gains and indicators reach overbought conditions

- The positive outlook on the daily chart improved but bulls aren’t yet in command.
- the RSI was seen above 70 in recent hours, which may lead to a consolidation.
- To prevent any potential losses, the bulls must defend the key SMAs.
In Tuesday's session, NZD/JPY is trading at 91.36, registering an uptick of 0.74%. Despite some signals of a consolidation incoming, the market sees dominance by buyers, which leads to a broader bullish outlook. Ahead of the Asian session, the pair may correct overbought conditions on the hourly chart and see some red.
On the daily chart, the NZD/JPY pair posts positive momentum following a shift from the negative territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) now sits in the positive territory at 52 while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) red bars recede, signaling a potential decrease in negative momentum.
NZD/JPY daily chart
Transitioning to the hourly chart, the NZD/JPY pair displays a stronger positive trend. The RSI enters the overbought territory due to consistent readings above 70. Sharp green bars in the MACD histogram signify strong positive momentum over the past few hours, suggesting buyers dominate the market for now. An RSI above 70 suggests an overextended buying momentum which typically leads to a downward consolidation
NZD/JPY hourly chart
In conclusion, both daily and hourly analyses point to a bullish outlook for the NZD/JPY pair. Traders should monitor the MACD for continued red bar reduction or a shift to green bars, and the RSI to see if it remains within or moves away from the overbought territory in the hourly chart. These data points would suggest a potential price reversal or continuation, respectively.
Regarding a Simple Moving Average (SMA) analysis, despite the bears gaining ground and pushing the pair below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the pair remains above the 100 and 200-day SMAs. This pattern suggests that the bulls maintain control of the overall trend.
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.60
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|90.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.69
|Daily SMA50
|91.06
|Daily SMA100
|90.36
|Daily SMA200
|89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.99
|Previous Daily Low
|90.58
|Previous Weekly High
|91.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.37
|Previous Monthly High
|93.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
