NZD/JPY bears looking for an extension while trading below critical support

- NZD/JPY bears in control on the broader picture, but bulls holding the fort for now.
- Central bank themes could be the next catalyst for the commodity complex.
NZD/JPY has been attracting bears overnight, seeking a break below 68 the figure, but bulls have stepped in again. The Bird has been under tremendous pressure since April yet there seems no let-up in the downside bias and now that the cross had closed below the 2016 lows and the March 2012 highs, the downside still remains compelling.
There is not much going on out there for the NZD nor with respect to the Yen. However, overnight, GlobalDairyTrade auction results were stronger than expected, with the GDT Price Index falling just 0.2% (against expectations of a 1% fall). "Milk fats and skim milk prices declined, but particularly positive for our dairy producers was the lift in whole milk powder prices (+2.1%) to an average price of US$3100/t. This bodes well for a $7+ milk price for the 2019-20 season. Our forecast is currently $7.10/kgMS while Fonterra’s forecast is $6.25 - $7.25," analysts at ANZ Bank noted.
Central Banks come back to the fore
Meanwhile, the market's focus for the rest of the week will be with the Federal Reserve, sparking a theme for central banks in general. The macro picture is likely to reemerge as a driver so long as geopolitical headlines remain subdued - Canadia CPI and EZ PMIs will play their part in the central bank theme as well, but the Federal Open Market Committee minutes and Jackson Hole will be specifically enlightening and could be the next driver to make or break the (Dollar) commodity complex in upcoming sessions for which the Kiwi trades as a proxy, albeit not quite as close as the Aussie.
NZD/JPY levels
NZD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|68.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.73
|Daily SMA50
|71
|Daily SMA100
|72.09
|Daily SMA200
|73.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.51
|Previous Daily Low
|68.03
|Previous Weekly High
|69.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.55
|Previous Monthly High
|73.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|67.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|68.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish
EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, however, the outlook remains bearish as the pair is trading well below the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162 (Aug. 12 low).
GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day
While optimism surrounding soft Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to rise on the previous day, the Cable retraces to 1.2165 amid initial Wednesday morning in Asia. The UK PM’s visit to Germany will be closely observed.
USD/JPY: Dollar's progress stalls on softer US yields and weakness in stocks
The USD/JPY snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday with a bearish engulfing candle, as the US treasury yields fell. Notably, the US two-year Treasury yields dropped from 1.52% to 1.49% on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year yield from 1.59% to 1.55%.
Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA
Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.