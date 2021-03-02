NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls engage for a 1:3 R/R setup

NZD/CHF has played out perfectly since prior analysis to trigger a long setup.

Bulls to target 0.6820 for a 1:3 R/R ratio.

Further to the start of the week's analysis, NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls look to 0.6820 in a trend continuation playbook, the price has indeed printed the roadmap required for a long position to target 0.6820.

Prior analysis, 4-hour chart

''...from a 4-hour perspective, there could be some downside to come yet and a test of old resistance would offer structure to protect a subsequent position in a resumption in the upside.

Bulls will be looking for overhead resistance to give and offer a higher probability setup for the 0.6820 target.''

Live market, 4-hour market

As illustrated, the price performed exactly as forecasted and right into the hands of the bulls seeking bullish structure from which to enter from and administer a setup as follows:

A buy limit placed at old resistance offers a 1:3 risk to reward higher probability set up with a stop loss below the newly created bullish structure and take profit at the projected target.