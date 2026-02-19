WTI remains above $65.00 due to ongoing geopolitical tensions

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price edges lower after registering 4.9% losses in the previous session, trading around $65.00 per barrel during the Asian hours on Thursday. Crude Oil prices could regain ground on potential supply risks amid escalating tensions between the United States (US) and Iran, as well as stalled Ukraine-Russia negotiations.

US-Iran discussions remain inconclusive, with Tehran claiming a “general agreement” on the framework of a potential nuclear deal with United States officials. Vice President JD Vance said Iran failed to meet US red lines, while US President Donald Trump reiterated that military action remains on the table. Reports also suggest any US military action may evolve into a prolonged campaign, with Israel pushing for an outcome targeting regime change in the Islamic Republic.

According to Reuters, two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended without progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of delaying US-mediated efforts to end the four-year war. Trump has repeatedly urged Ukraine to accept a deal that may involve significant concessions, as Russian forces continue targeting energy infrastructure and advancing on the battlefield.

On the trade front, India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited made its first-ever purchase of Venezuelan crude, while HPCL Mittal Energy Limited bought cargoes from the South American producer for the first time in two years, Reuters cited sources.

American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Wednesday that US Weekly Crude Oil Stock declined by 0.609 million barrels last week, partly reversing the prior week’s 13.4 million-barrel surge, the largest build since January 2023.