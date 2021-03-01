NZD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls look to 0.6820 in a trend continuation playbook

- NZD/CHF bulls seeking an upside extension to test the 0.68 area.
- The price is still below an important resistance and a test of old resistance, new support, would be preferable.
NZD/CHF is forming an upside bias on the daily chart with some work yet to do on the 4-hour time frame before bulls might want to commit towards an upside extension.
NZD/CHF daily chart
As can be seen, the price has been supported on a significant correction and the 10-day SMA is offering buttress to the upside bias.
A target of 0.6820 is a measured -272% Fibonacci retracement of the daily correction's range.
4-hour chart
However, from a 4-hour perspective, there could be some downside to come yet and a test of old resistance would offer structure to protect a subsequent position in a resumption in the upside.
Bulls will be looking for overhead resistance to give and offer a higher probability setup for the 0.6820 target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
