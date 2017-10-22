NZ politics in the spotlight - ANZ

NZ politics in the spotlight - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ noted that the NZ Prime Minister-designate Ardern will announce portfolio positions for the cabinet this week, and ministers will be sworn in shortly afterwards.
Key Quotes:
"NZ First leader Peters announced late last week that his party would form a coalition with Labour after an election in which neither of the major parties won a majority.
NZ first will have four cabinet positions and the Green Party will hold three ministerial positions, while Labour MPs will hold the remainder."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.