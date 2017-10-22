NZ politics in the spotlight - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ noted that the NZ Prime Minister-designate Ardern will announce portfolio positions for the cabinet this week, and ministers will be sworn in shortly afterwards.

Key Quotes:

"NZ First leader Peters announced late last week that his party would form a coalition with Labour after an election in which neither of the major parties won a majority.

NZ first will have four cabinet positions and the Green Party will hold three ministerial positions, while Labour MPs will hold the remainder."