NZ PM Ardern: Won’t resort to lockdowns when omicron arrives

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, the country will not be pushed under another lockdown when the omicron covid variant hits the economy but may tighten the restrictions.

Key quotes

When omicron starts to spread in the community, the country will move to “red” from “orange” in its Covid protection framework, which will see gathering limits of 100 imposed on events, social distancing in hospitality venues and greater use of face masks.”

However, “we won’t use lockdowns.”

“We won’t be able to stop omicron entering the community, but we can use tools to try and slow it down.”

“By achieving high levels of booster protection, we will be able to reduce the spread and severity of omicron when it arrives.”

Market reaction

NZD/USD is under pressure, despite a broadly weaker US dollar, as rallying Treasury yields dull its attractiveness as an alternative higher-yielding asset. Further, a correction in oil prices also weighs on the resource-linked kiwi.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.6775, down 0.15% on the day.