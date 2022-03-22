NZ PM Ardern removes limits on outdoor gatherings to mark “a new beginning”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the easing of covid-linked activity restrictions on early Wednesday morning in Auckland. The national leader said, "This is not the end, but in some ways it is also a new beginning," per NZ Herald.

The Government has scrapped the limit on outdoor gatherings and revealed the end of vaccine pass use and mandates for some industries from next month.

The number of people allowed to gather inside increases from 100 to 200 under the red light traffic setting.

Masks will continue to be used, but today's move means outdoor concerts, sports and other outdoor events would be able to resume under the red setting.

The traffic light changes will kick in from this Friday.

Vaccine passes will not longer be required to be used from April 4.

The Government is also ending the controversial vaccine mandates in education, police or Defence Force workers and those workplaces using them from April 4.

The red light setting that currently applies to New Zealand would be reviewed again on April 4 - and would be reviewed again regularly after that point.