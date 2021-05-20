NZ FinMin Robertson: Relationship with China is very important

Early Friday morning in Asia, New Zealand (NZ) Finance Minister Grant Robertson crossed wires while speaking on multiple issues ranging from ties with China and fiscal position.

The diplomat initially said, “Wants to return to a fiscally viable position,” before calling, “it's too early to set a target for net debt.”

Robertson also hopes for more border opening in 2022 while conveying that New Zealand’s relationship with China is very important. “NZ relationship with China is built on mutual respect,” adds NZ FinMin.

FX implications

Although the government official refrained from providing any clear direction to policy adjustments, the comments are tilted towards the same direction, which in turn dragged NZD/USD around 0.7200 amid a quiet session in Asia.