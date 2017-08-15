NY Fed: Business conditions index climbed fifteen points to 25.2, highest level in nearly 3 years

NY Fed: Business conditions index climbed fifteen points to 25.2, highest level in nearly 3 yearsBy Eren Sengezer
"Business activity grew strongly in New York State, according to firms responding to the August 2017 Empire State Manufacturing Survey," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Tuesday.
Key highlights:
- The headline general business conditions index climbed fifteen points to 25.2, its highest level in nearly three years
- The new orders index rose seven points to 20.6 and the shipments index edged up to 12.4, pointing to solid gains in orders and shipments
- After retreating for the preceding three months, the index for number of employees increased two points to 6.2, pointing to a modest rise in employment levels, and the average workweek index advanced to 10.9, indicating that the average workweek lengthened
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.