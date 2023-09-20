Share:

Nvidia is trading lower during Wednesday’s session.

NVDA is more than 13% off its August 24 all-time high.

The Federal Reserve has released its statement and dot-plot.

The dot-plot is showing a hawkish shift in expectations.

Nvidia (NVDA) stock slides lower midweek after the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision at 14:00 EST / 18:00 GMT. NVDA is trading over a percentage point down after the release of the Fed's September meeting statement and the forecasts in the accompanying Survey of Economic Projections. The Fed report includes the 'dot-plot' – a table forecasting the future course of interest rates based on each member's responses. The projections in this dot-plot suggest higher interest rates for longer, with one more rate rise in 2023 than previously forecast and two less rate cuts in 2024, according to FXStreet analysts.

The NASDAQ Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones have all continued their slide after the news.

Nvidia stock news: Partnership with Infosys lifts outlook

Before the market opened, Nvidia announced a new partnership with India's Infosys (INFY). The latter will utilize Nvidia's AI tools and platforms to offer its customers access to various generative AI solutions and integrations.

In other news, on Tuesday UBS released a report on the secondary GPU market. They found that volumes have dropped precipitously, but this appears to be due to a lack of supply. Prices on average ticked up 3% from July.

Nvidia shareholders face possible demand shortfall

As the leading stock in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry based on the supply of its advanced GPUs, Nvidia has garnered an industry-leading valuation. The stock is valued at 45 times forward GAAP earnings. If those profits fail to materialize, then shareholders are always at risk of a profound sell-off.

Consensus earnings are expected to rise 224% this fiscal year, 48% the following year and 25% the year after that. Likewise, revenue is expected to spike 101% this fiscal year, 43% the following year, and 23% the year after that. A lot is then riding on Nvidia’s commercial performance to make this high valuation sensible.

It didn’t help things then that Nvidia’s primary foundry partner, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), announced last Friday that it was delaying the delivery of equipment it had previously ordered from suppliers like ASML Holdings (ASML). Management blamed the delay on worries over demand from its customers, which was quite surprising.

Ever since OpenAI released ChatGPT in late 2022, most semiconductor headlines have mostly concerned themselves with lack of supply. Demand was reported to be unquenchable, and rumors abounded of various companies and nations stockpiling Nvidia’s H100 GPUs.

It is possible demand is only receding for Taiwan Semi’s other customers – such as Apple (AAPL) or Advanced Micro Devices – but Nvidia is certainly the foundry’s most famous client. Placing the blame on demand might also be a bait-and-switch tactic, since Taiwan Semiconductor recently shifted its start date for production at its new Arizona foundries by one year to 2025, blaming that delay on lack of manpower.

In other news, the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority released seven principles for regulating artificial intelligence on Monday. The regulatory authority named Nvidia by name as one of the corporations it would be holding discussions with on the matter.