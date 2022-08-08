- Nvidia lowered its estimates for Q2 revenue ahead of schedule.
- The semiconductor said gaming revenue was the primary culprit.
- NVDA stock shed in early Monday trading 6% on the news.
Nvidia (NVDA) is down 6% at $178.55 after the world's premier GPU designer released preliminary second-quarter forecasts that underwhelmed expectations by a mile. The fabless chipmaker is not slated to release Q2 results until August 24, more than two weeks from now, but it probably thought it best to let the market know now that results so far were not in line with earlier projections.
Wall Street consensus had Q2 revenue coming in at $8.1 billion, but the new guidance puts that figure at just $6.7 billion.
“The shortfall relative to the May revenue outlook of $8.10 billion was primarily attributable to lower sell-in of gaming products reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds,” Nvidia said in a statement on its website.
The semiconductor also said it was reducing prices with certain partners and that the pricing headwinds may continue into the third quarter. Nvidia now predicts gaming revenue will come in at $2.04 billion, which is exactly $1 billion below earlier analyst consensus and about one-third lower than the quarter one year ago. Besides gaming weakness, the company expects the data center segment to produce sales of about $180 million offer prior consensus.
Nvidia stock forecast
Nvidia stock has already moved toward support at $173, the high from June 27, but is now trying to make its way back up. NVDA is one of those stocks that tend to have a number of players ready to buy the dip. The 21-day moving average is also just below the $173 level, making that support hard to break on the first try.
This forecast is bad, however, and we think it likely that NVDA at least makes a run lower at $156 in the next two weeks. $156 was held up on May 12 and then again in mid-June. Guidance for Q3 on August 24 should then become the leading data point. July 5's low at $140.55 is the long-term support.
NVDA daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
