Nokia (NOK) Stock Price and News: Three reasons to be bullish after the big breakout

- Nokia Oyj has advanced as the company expects to raise guidance amid 5G demand.
- Banks have upgraded their targets for NYSE: NOK.
- The break above the triple top is a bullish sign.
Back from the cold – again. Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has surged by over 9% on Tuesday to close at $5.88, and investors are asking if there is more in store. The fallen Finnish telecommunications giant has seen several reinventions since the heyday of being the world's most dominant mobile phone maker. The current upswing could be another substantial one.
Here are three reasons to be bullish on Nokia:
1) NOK Stock Forecast
The near future is brighter, according to Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark. The relatively new leader pre-announced that the company would revise its full-year guidance for 2021 to the upside on July 29. The firm's current expectations stand at a range of €20.6-21.8 billion for sales, which is below the 2020 level of €21.9 billion.
American traders may be somewhat confused by sums in euros rather than dollars, but these exchange rates also contribute to an upgraded outlook. The recent decline of the common currency means dollar income rakes in more euros for the Espoo, Finalnd-based company.
Apart from financial, these better sales are also a result of higher demand for 5G equipment that Nokia sells. According to Lundmark, the equipment upgrade cycle is set to last twice as long as the 4G one. Moreover, concerns about technology – prevalent in the early days of COVID-19 – have diminished.
2) Upgraded targets
Bullishness from insiders is one thing – and an external positive opinion is another. SEB Equities kicked off the upgrade cycle in late April by recommending to buy the stock. Morgan Stanley followed in early May by labeling NOK as "overweight" from "neutral."
Goldman Sachs, one of the most influential players in financial markets, was next in line to shift gears from neutral to buy in late June. Moreover, analyst Alexander Duval set a target price of $6.50, above current levels.
The latest is JP Morgan, which put NOK in its "overweight" basket with an even more ambitious price objective – $7.80. That is 32% above Tuesday's closing price.
3 NOK Technical Analysis
NYSE: NOK has surged above the critical $5.67 level which capped it on June 3, June 7 and finally on June 25, the day of that GS upgrade. The convincing upswing – and being able to close above that stubborn cap – is a bullish sign.
In its latest move, the price also launched off the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. NOK seemed glued to that level and now it is gone.
Zooming out to the daily chart, the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA in May. This Golden Cross pattern has proved successful for bulls, which have enjoyed higher highs and higher lows.
Bears may find solace in the fact that the Relative Strength Index is above 70 on both the four-hour and daily charts – indicating NOK is suffering from overbought conditions.
Initial resistance is at $5.99, followed by $6.50 and $7.80, banks' targets. Support awaits at the broken triple-top of $5.67, followed by $5.25 and $5.04.
Overall, there are reasons to be bullish on NYSE: NOK.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.18 after dovish comments from Powell
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.18 after Fed Chair Powell's prepared remarks push back against imminent tapering of bond buys. The dollar is down across the board. He also focuses on the role of reopening in pushing inflation higher. In parallel, US PPI beat estimates.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.39 on Powell's comments, strong UK data
GBP/USD has surpassed 1.3850, after the UK reported inflation at 2.5% YoY in June, stronger than expected. Fed Chair Powell downed the dollar by rejecting a discussion of tapering.
XAU/USD eyes $1818 and $1823 as the next bullish targets
Gold price is back is holding onto the recent upbeat momentum above $1800, having witnessed an up and down session a day before.
Shiba Inu virtual party may lead to a 50% breakout after ShibaSwap launch
Shiba Inu price is currently treading water above two critical support areas, awaiting a 50% run-up. The recently launched ShibaSwap DEX is a key factor in making or breaking the meme coin.
Powell Preview: Three reasons to expect the Fed Chair to down the dollar
Fed Chair Powell is likely to send a cautious message, in line with the bank's minutes. Signs that inflation is indeed transitory may also soften his message. The Delta covid variant is hitting the US and may dampen economic activity.