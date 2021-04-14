NIO Stock News and Forecast: Technical levels showing some hope for bulls

NIO closes nearly 4% higher on Tuesday as bulls overtake the market.

NIO still needs to break above moving average resistance.

Massive share appreciation in 2020 is holding back more gains.

NIO has been a retail favourite in 2021 with the shares driven to $66.99 in mid-January but has slipped substantially since as investor enthusiasm for the EV sector has waned. Tesla, the sector leader, has been under pressure, and this has spread to the rest of the EV stocks. Not helping the case has been mainstream auto companies announcing plans to move into the EV space.

NIO is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer designing, manufacturing and selling smart EVs. NIO is also involved in the autonomous driving sector.

NIO price prediction

Looking at the big picture, all is not great for NIO. We can clearly see the big fall over the last few months. This may be understandable as NIO is still comfortably higher than this time last year. In April 2020 NIO was trading around $3!

Currently, we have a classic bearish series of lower lows and lower highs. Normally, it is not advised to go against this, but there is some reason to consider a bullish position.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has crossed over, giving a buy signal on March 31. MACD signals can be a bit difficult to trade as they are often late and backward-looking, but in NIO's case, the MACD is also confirming the price trend with a higher low. Divergences are stronger signals for the MACD but the combination of the crossover and confirming uptrend in both price and MACD help the bullish argument. We can see from the chart the upward sloping trend line showing the higher lows made by NIO on March 26 versus March 5.

The last few session have seen NIO remain in the ever-tightening triangle range. A tightening of the range and a triangle will always eventually lead to a breakout. trading breakouts can be quite profitable if on the right side as the price moves can accelerate rapidly. The target is the size of the entry of the triangle. In the case of NIO, the entry was a $13.41 price range so the target on a breakout will be circa $13 dollars higher.

Further clues to bullishness show in the Directional Movement Index (DMI). This indicator is used to show the strength of a trend and also gives buy and sell signals on crossovers. The DMI peaked in December, and despite NIO shares price rising the DMI did not make a matching high. This divergence was a bearish signal and NIO duly dropped sharply.

RSI remains steady and is not showing oversold or overbought conditions. Candlestick formations are giving some indecision with a hammer candle on April 9. Hammer candles can confirm a downtrend or signal a reversal.

In order to confirm the bullish potential NIO needs to recapture the 9 and 21-day moving averages. This is preferable before taking a long position. Recapturing would also likely see the breakout of the triangle formation adding to the measure of safety.

On the hourly chart, the green DMI line has crossed the red, giving a bullish signal. RSI is again in neutral territory and MACD remains crossed into bullish territory. Also, the hourly chart shows a number of bullish engulfing candle formations.

Go long on a break of the 9 and 21 day moving averages with a stop just below is the trade offering more risk-reward from a technical perspective.

