Nio did make one announcement to close the week: it expects to be entering the German market on October 7th . Germany is the biggest market in Europe for the automotive industry so this marks the more important phase of Nio’s global expansion so far. Nio is also looking to move into other European markets this year and has outlined a plan for being in the US by 2025.

Electric vehicle stocks were once again on the decline as more troubling news hit the industry. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by 4.04% after cancelling customer pre-orders of its R1T truck and encouraging them to re-order the more expensive editions of the same vehicle. Other EV stocks fell in sympathy as Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) both posted losses. Tesla saw some more opposition as noted bear and short seller Scott Burg bought put options on 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter. A Citi analyst also bet against Tesla with an Underperform rating and a price target that is more than 50% lower than Friday’s closing price.

NYSE: NIO closed out a dismal week of trading as investors remain pessimistic ahead of the company’s quarterly earnings call next week. On Friday, shares of NIO dropped by a further 4.32% and closed the trading session at a price of $19.05. Stocks pulled back on Friday as more hawkish commentary from the Fed led to a sell off that saw all three major indices close lower, snapping the S&P 500’s four-week winning streak. Overall, the Dow Jones lost 292 basis points, the S&P 500 sank by 1.29%, and the NASDAQ tumbled by 2.01% during the session.

