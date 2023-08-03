NFP Preview: Forecasts from 9 major banks, moderate downward trend in job growth

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the July jobs report on Friday, August 4 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of 9 major banks regarding the upcoming employment data.
Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to add 200K jobs in July vs. 209K in June, while the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 3.6%. Average Hourly Earnings are expected to ease to 4.2% YoY against the former release of 4.4%.
Commerzbank
We expect 200K new jobs and an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.6%. This would make it clear that the US economy did not slip into recession in July either. However, it is difficult to assess the risk of recession in the coming months on the basis of the labor market, as it is at best a coincident indicator. Certainly, however, the risk of recession would increase if labor incomes stopped growing because this would hit private consumption. The decisive variable here, i.e. the product of employment, average working hours and average hourly wages, is the index of 'aggregate weekly payrolls of all employees'. In June, labor income was still 0.8% higher than in May.
Credit Suisse
We expect payroll gains to slow slightly further to 200K in July. We expect growth in average hourly earnings to slow marginally to 0.3% MoM, which would cause YoY wage growth to edge lower to 4.2%.
TDS
We expect gains to have stayed above trend in July, registering a firm 260K increase. Payrolls have clearly lost momentum over the past year, but they remain above levels that are consistent with a gradual rise in the UE rate. In fact, we forecast the UE rate to drop again by a tenth to 3.5% following its unexpected jump to 3.7% in May, as we expect the participation rate to remain largely steady at 62.6% amid still strong job creation. Wage growth likely fell a tenth to 0.3% MoM, dragging the YoY pace lower at 4.2% from 4.4% in June.
RBC Economics
We expect the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6%, and NFP employment to rise 185K in July. Labour markets remain firm, but we look for unemployment to drift higher during the second half of the year.
NBF
Hiring could have slowed if previously released soft indicators such as S&P Global’s Composite PMI are any guide but this may have been offset by a decrease in the number of layoffs. With these two trends cancelling each other, we expect job creation to have remained roughly unchanged in the month at 215K. The household survey could show a similar gain, something which would translate into a one-tick decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
SocGen
We look for job growth moderation in July with total NFP climbing by just 190K workers. We believe any gain above 150-175K jobs remains strong. Such a gain, overtime, supports further declines in the unemployment rate. Even with job gains slowing, we expect the unemployment rate to dip back to 3.5% in July from 3.6% in June. The reading in June is a rounded-up figure. We see gains in the number of jobs that imply the unemployment rate could still dip. Wages are likely to rise 0.3% for July.
CIBC
Initial jobless claims eased over the July survey reference period, suggesting that a healthy 185K jobs could have been created in the US. That’s in line with the climb in participation seen lately in the prime-age working group, which coincides with a drawdown of excess savings. Still strong demand for workers, as evidenced by elevated job openings, suggests that new labor force entrants are being absorbed quickly into vacant positions. The unemployment rate could have remained steady at 3.6%, while a rise in participation also would have left more room for hiring without putting additional upwards pressure on wages, which likely slowed to 0.3% MoM. We’re slightly lower than the consensus on hiring which could result in bond yields falling.
Citi
After the first downside surprise to NFP growth in 15 months in June, we expect a strong bounce-back in July job growth, with total NFP rising by 290K. We expect average hourly earnings to again rise by 0.4% MoM, although this increase would be close to rounding to 0.3%. Note, however, that the Fed’s preferred measure of labor costs, the employment cost index, showed a modest slowing to 1.0% QoQ in Q2, in data released last week. We also expect the unemployment rate to decline further in July to 3.5%, as the unrounded unemployment rate was already very close to 3.5% at 3.57% unrounded in June with an unchanged participation rate at 62.6%.
Wells Fargo
We look for a softer, but still robust, addition of 210K new jobs in July as the labor market moves closer into balance. We also look for the unemployment rate to stay flat at 3.6%. Wages appeared to be cooling on trend, but faster-than-expected wage growth in June and upward revisions to prior months have forced a reassessment. Overall, we expect average hourly earnings to increase 0.3% over the month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near 1.0950 as caution prevails ahead of NFP Premium
The EUR/USD pair declined to its lowest level since early July, dropping below 1.0920, before rebounding and finding resistance again at 1.0960. The pair is currently moving around 1.0950, with markets remaining quiet ahead of the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2700 as focus turn to US jobs data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed above 1.2725, rising above the level it had before the Bank of England rate hike. It is hovering around 1.2700 as market participants await US employment data.
Gold: US Dollar firmer ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls report Premium
XAU/USD consolidates losses on Thursday, trading in the $1,930 price zone after falling to $1,929.48 a troy ounce, its lowest in almost a month.
Shiba Inu gears up to compete with DeFi tokens, unveils plans for digital ID verification
Shiba Inu, a crypto project that gained popularity as a meme coin, is gearing up to find utility among serious investors. A representative of the Shiba Inu blockchain told CoinDesk that SHIB has plans to implement digital identity verification for applications in its ecosystem.
With Palantir stock sliding over 5%, bearish outside candle signals reversal
Palantir (PLTR) stock dove 5.1% on Wednesday as the broad equity market contracted from the bearish news that Fitch had downgraded the US government’s credit rating.