NFP Preview: Forecasts from 11 major banks for September jobs report, the best hint for Fed’s November taper decision

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the September jobs report on Friday, October 8 at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of 11 major banks regarding the upcoming employment data. The market consensus points to an increase of 488,000 following August's disappointing print of 235,000.
According to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani, Federal Reserve November taper may turn on September payrolls.
Westpac
“September is likely to see a robust bounce in job creation, we forecast a rise of 600K. However, part of this gain may instead come through revisions to August and July. To end 2022, if payrolls average a gain of around 450K a month then, even with participation returning near its pre-pandemic rate, the unemployment rate will tend to its full employment level. We expect underemployment to also follow this trend, tightening up the labour market and supporting moderate gains in wages hence.”
ING
“With covid cases falling away sharply, we expect September to have seen a re-acceleration to the 450-500K range. Jobs growth is set to improve further in the coming months, given high-frequency data points to a decent uptick in economic activity – such as in restaurant dining, travel and hotel stays.”
TDS
“Signals have been mixed, and large swings in seasonal adjustment factors make forecasting payrolls especially challenging this month, but we expect a pickup relative to the 235K rise in August (which will probably be revised up a bit). Our 525K forecast allows for a 175K rise for government – assuming some normalization in education at the start of the new school year.”
RBC Economics
“US employment is expected to increase 425K, although we look for the unemployment rate to tick up to 5.3% from 5.2% on higher labour force participation.”
NBF
“Hiring may have picked up after a tepid showing in August. While the epidemiological situation was not ideal, it should not have significantly altered job growth as businesses continued trying to fill vacancies. Layoffs for their part, could have gone down a bit, judging from a decrease in initial jobless claims between the August and September reference periods. That said, they have increased 3 consecutive weeks after reaching a low at the beginning of September. All told, payrolls may have increased 540K in the ninth month of the year.”
Deutsche Bank
“We are forecasting a pickup in September, with NFP growing by 400K, and the unemployment rate ticking down to a post-pandemic low of 5.1%. Remember in the weak report last month, yields rose on the day as markets focused on the wage increases rather than the poor headline number.”
SocGen
“Restaurants added 200K workers each month on average in Jan-Jul of 2021, but that stalled in August when restaurant payrolls fell by 41K workers. We look for a gain of 75-100K workers in September. This move could be noisy monthly data, or less fear on COVID-19, as school and other seasonal changes occurred. With the return to growth in restaurants, we see total non-farm payrolls up 470K workers.”
CIBC
“The return of in-person classrooms should have been the main driver of job growth in September, helping to create 420K jobs in total. However, that likely masked weakness elsewhere as mobility indicators for high-contact services retreated into the survey’s reference week, suggesting a muted impact on hiring from the leisure and hospitality industry despite the end of unemployment benefit top-ups in several states. That would leave the unemployment rate a tick lower at 5.1%, as labor force participation could have risen on the end of jobless benefits. With companies offering higher wages to recruit and fill job vacancies, wages likely rose by 0.3%. We’re slightly below the consensus but not by enough to cause a sustained market reaction.”
Citibank
“Despite total payrolls still 5 million jobs below pre-COVID levels, we do not expect a quick return to the strong +1 million pace of monthly job growth – demand for workers remains solid but there remains uncertainty around labor supply. Our forecast is for a 560K gain. We also expect a somewhat softer 0.3% increase in average hourly earnings while the unemployment rate should fall further to 5.1%. With a limited pool of labor supply, this would limit the size of monthly job growth but also suggest notable downward pressure on the unemployment rate into year-end.”
JP Morgan
“We are looking for a 575K gain in jobs. Expect a drop in the US unemployment rate to 5%. The driver for an above-consensus forecast is the expected rebound in the leisure and hospitality sectors.”
Danske Bank
“After the weak August report, focus will be on whether employment growth accelerated after higher benefits expired or whether more deeper running issues (i.e. supply problems or slowing demand?) are holding back jobs growth. In our view, new jobs around 300K or above will be enough for the Fed to go ahead with tapering.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550 ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1550 in a tense pre-Nonfarm Payrolls session. The US is set to report an increase of 488,000 jobs in September. The Senate's vote to avert hitting the debt ceiling cheered investors earlier. ECB President Lagarde's speech is also of interest.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3600 on Brexit woes ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD is trading under 1.36 amid tepid risk sentiment, as concerns over China’s indebted property sector and Brexit continue to weigh. A French MP threatened the UK over a fishing row, The EU braces for new NI protocol proposals. US NFP awaited.
XAU/USD trades in a familiar range above $1,750, NFP awaited
Concerns about China’s indebted property extended some support to the safe-haven gold. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Stellar bull market confirmed, targets $0.44
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
US NFP September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Will the September US payroll report be the final permission for the Federal Reserve to begin its long-awaited bond taper? Treasury yields and the dollar have been rising for three weeks. Equities have been falling since early September.