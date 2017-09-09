New Zealand - NZIER lowers inflation forecasts

The New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) revised its 2017/18 inflation forecasts to 1.1% from the previous forecast of 1.5%. The inflation is seen rising 1.9% in 2018/19 as opposed to the previous forecast of 2%.

The 2017/18 growth forecast has been revised slightly lower to 2.9% from 3.1%. Meanwhile, 2018/19 growth forecast has been revised higher to 3.4% from 3.1%.