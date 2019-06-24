New Zealand FinMin Robertson: OECD survey noted global risks

While conveying the results of the latest OECD economic survey of New Zealand, the country’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson recently said that the OECD noted global risks.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) survey expects the New Zealand growth near to 2.5% this year and the next while considering expansionary monetary policy, strong public finances, and labor markets.
It was also discussed that the main risk in New Zealand is the correction of the housing market whereas the need to boost productivity growth and integration of migrants into the labor market are some additional issues that should be given proper attention.
EUR/USD resumes advance, approaches 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh three-month highs amid broad dollar's weakness. A mixed German IFO survey fell short of triggering EUR selling as the Business Climate came in better-than-anticipated, although it decreased from the previous month.
GBP/USD retreats again, pressuring daily lows
The greenback is recovering modestly against most major rivals, with GBP/USD trading at daily lows in the 1.2720 region. Political uncertainty weighs on Sterling.
USD/JPY stages modest rebound to mid-107s in early NA session
USD/JPY finds interim support at 107.25 on Monday. US Dollar Index stays in daily range a little above 96. Wall Street opens modestly higher as investors move to sidelines.
Gold consolidates gains above $1410, adds more than $100 in June
With the major economies' central banks including the Fed, the European Central Bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan adopting a dovish stance amid the negative impact of geopolitical uncertainties, the precious metal became a clear investor-favourite and now remains on track to close the seventh straight day with gains.
Markets, G20, Oil, Gold, Bitcoin
The next week could be hugely influential for the rest of the year so it's hardly surprising to see markets trading a little flat to kick things off. Investors are heading into this period in a buoyant mood, with US markets back in record territory and global stocks having enjoyed a very good week.