New Zealand FinMin Robertson: OECD survey noted global risks

While conveying the results of the latest OECD economic survey of New Zealand, the country’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson recently said that the OECD noted global risks.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) survey expects the New Zealand growth near to 2.5% this year and the next while considering expansionary monetary policy, strong public finances, and labor markets.

It was also discussed that the main risk in New Zealand is the correction of the housing market whereas the need to boost productivity growth and integration of migrants into the labor market are some additional issues that should be given proper attention.