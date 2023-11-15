Share:

The New Zealand Dollar continues rising on Wednesday as positive news from China helps boost commodity prices.

The Kiwi had already rebounded after lower-than-expected US CPI data led to hopes of an end to the global rate-hiking cycle.

NZD/USD breaks to fresh highs and targets the October highs at 0.6055.

The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) on Wednesday has held onto much of its gains against the US Dollar (USD) from the previous day, helped by positive growth stories from China, its largest trading partner. The NZD/USD pair dropped off mid-morning in the US session, back down below 0.6000, but has since rebounded in the afternoon to the 0.6022 handle.

Daily digest market movers: New Zealand Dollar: China in the spotlight

The New Zealand Dollar rallies after data from China lifts the outlook for trade and reverses the recent spate of lackluster readings.

A support package from the Chinese government, amounting to an injection of 1 trillion Yuan in low-cost financing for the beleaguered property sector, also helps allay fears of a credit crunch, according to a report originally from Bloomberg News.

Data out early Wednesday morning showed Chinese Retail Sales rose 7.6% in October YoY, squarely beating estimates of 7.0% and 5.5% previously, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

Industrial Production also beat expectations, coming out at 4.6% YoY in October versus consensus estimates of 4.5% and 4.5% previously.

Fixed Asset Investment came in at a lower 2.9% than the 3.1% forecast (YoY YTD in October) and the 3.1% previous.

The strong Chinese data, coupled with lower inflation data from the US, UK and several European countries, lessened global growth fears and led to a surge in risk appetite, with stock indices across the globe seeing marked rallies.

New Zealand is a major exporter of dairy products to China, so the positive newsflow helped support the prospects for the economy and demand for the New Zealand Dollar.

The US Dollar has fallen after inflation data suggested a greater chance of no further increases to interest rates. This makes the US a less attractive place for global investors to park their capital, reducing demand for the USD.

New Zealand Dollar technical analysis: NZD/USD continues rallying

NZD/USD – the number of US Dollars one New Zealand Dollar can buy – extends its rally above the important November 3 high at 0.6001 and sets its sights on the 0.6055 October high.

New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar: Daily Chart

The break above 0.6001 confirms the short-term bullish bias again, with the next target at 0.6055.

The pair has now broken cleanly above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a further push above the 0.6055 October high would change the outlook in the medium term, indicating the possibility of the birth of a new uptrend. Such a move would then target the 200-day SMA at around 0.6100.

As things stand, the medium and long-term trends are both still bearish, however, suggesting the potential for more downside remains strong.