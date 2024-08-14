New Zealand Dollar gathers strength on mixed Chinese economic data

- The New Zealand Dollar rebounds in Thursday’s Asian session.
- The mixed Chinese economic reports limit the NZD’s downside.
- RBNZ’s dovish stance might continue to undermine the Kiwi.
- Investors await the US data for fresh impetus, including Retail Sales, Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) trades on a stronger note on Thursday. The recent mixed Chinese economic data helps limit the NZD’s losses. It’s worth noting that any signs of recovery in the Chinese economy generally lift the Kiwi as China is New Zealand's largest trading partner. Additionally, further confirmation of the downward path of US inflation has triggered the expectation of the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut in September. This, in turn, might drag the US Dollar (USD) lower and create a tailwind for NZD/USD.
Nonetheless, the dovish stance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) after a surprise rate cut on Wednesday might exert some selling pressure on the NZD as the easing cycle came much sooner than expected. Later on Thursday, traders will keep an eye on US Retail Sales, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production.
Daily Digest Market Movers: New Zealand Dollar recovers after the Chinese economic data
- China’s Retail Sales jumped by 2.7% YoY in July, compared to 2.0% seen in June, beating market expectations, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported on Thursday.
- Chinese Industrial Production came in at 5.1% YoY in July from the previous reading of 5.3%. This figure was weaker than the estimation of 5.2%.
- RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said early Thursday that the central bank is maintaining a suitably restrictive policy stance and is likely looking at gauging when to enact future rate reductions.
- RBNZ board members decided to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) from 5.50% to 5.25%. The market participants expected a rates-on-hold decision.
- Board members agreed that policy will need to remain restrictive for some time to ensure that domestic inflationary pressures continue to decline, according to the minutes of the RBNZ interest rate meeting.
- During the press conference, RBNZ’s Orr said that he is confident inflation back in its target band can commence re-normalising rates. Orr further stated that the central bank considered a range of moves; the consensus was for 25 bps.
- The US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 2.9% YoY in July, compared to a rise of 3% in June, below the market consensus. The Core CPI climbed 3.2% YoY following a rise of 3.3% seen in July, in line with the market forecast.
Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar maintains a negative outlook
The New Zealand Dollar trades in positive territory on the day. The bearish outlook of the NZD/USD pair remains intact as the pair faces rejection around the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the descending trendline around 0.6050 on the daily chart. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points lower below the 50-midline, suggesting lingering bearish pressure.
The crucial resistance level for NZD/USD appears at 0.6050, the key 100-day EMA and the descending trendline. If the price manages to break above this level, it would indicate the possibility of further upside to 0.6077, the upper boundary of the Bollinger Band. Further north, the next barrier emerges at 0.6154, the high of July 8.
On the downside, a breach of the 0.6000 psychological level would see a drop to 0.5930, a low of August 2. Extended losses will see the next contention level around 0.5857, the lower limit of the Bollinger Band and a low of July 29.
New Zealand Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. New Zealand Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.75%
|-1.25%
|-0.31%
|-1.67%
|0.90%
|-0.32%
|0.77%
|EUR
|0.74%
|-0.50%
|0.44%
|-0.92%
|1.62%
|0.42%
|1.49%
|GBP
|1.23%
|0.50%
|0.94%
|-0.41%
|2.01%
|0.91%
|1.98%
|CAD
|0.31%
|-0.46%
|-0.92%
|-1.35%
|1.18%
|-0.01%
|1.07%
|AUD
|1.64%
|0.90%
|0.41%
|1.32%
|2.42%
|1.32%
|2.38%
|JPY
|-0.78%
|-1.62%
|-2.12%
|-1.19%
|-2.51%
|-1.20%
|-0.12%
|NZD
|0.32%
|-0.42%
|-0.92%
|0.00%
|-1.34%
|1.21%
|1.09%
|CHF
|-0.75%
|-1.51%
|-2.02%
|-1.08%
|-2.45%
|0.13%
|-1.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
New Zealand Dollar FAQs
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), also known as the Kiwi, is a well-known traded currency among investors. Its value is broadly determined by the health of the New Zealand economy and the country’s central bank policy. Still, there are some unique particularities that also can make NZD move. The performance of the Chinese economy tends to move the Kiwi because China is New Zealand’s biggest trading partner. Bad news for the Chinese economy likely means less New Zealand exports to the country, hitting the economy and thus its currency. Another factor moving NZD is dairy prices as the dairy industry is New Zealand’s main export. High dairy prices boost export income, contributing positively to the economy and thus to the NZD.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) aims to achieve and maintain an inflation rate between 1% and 3% over the medium term, with a focus to keep it near the 2% mid-point. To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the RBNZ will increase interest rates to cool the economy, but the move will also make bond yields higher, increasing investors’ appeal to invest in the country and thus boosting NZD. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken NZD. The so-called rate differential, or how rates in New Zealand are or are expected to be compared to the ones set by the US Federal Reserve, can also play a key role in moving the NZD/USD pair.
Macroeconomic data releases in New Zealand are key to assess the state of the economy and can impact the New Zealand Dollar’s (NZD) valuation. A strong economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for NZD. High economic growth attracts foreign investment and may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to increase interest rates, if this economic strength comes together with elevated inflation. Conversely, if economic data is weak, NZD is likely to depreciate.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) tends to strengthen during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and are optimistic about growth. This tends to lead to a more favorable outlook for commodities and so-called ‘commodity currencies’ such as the Kiwi. Conversely, NZD tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.6600 as risk appetite rules
The AUD/USD pair holds on to recent gains and trades above the 0.6600 mark as encouraging US data boosted the mood. RBA Governor Michele Bullock due to testify before Congress.
EUR/USD settles below 1.1000 after upbeat US news
Optimism was not enough to support the Euro. Better-than-anticipated US data spurred risk appetite and sent Wall Street higher. EUR/USD however, dipped to 1.0950, bouncing just modestly amid modest USD demand.
Gold holds on to modest gains above $2,450
Gold trades in positive territory above $2,450 in the American session on Thursday after dropping toward $2,430 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast US data. The benchmark 10-year US yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.9%, capping XAU/USD's upside.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting. UNI's price may have bottomed, with 77% of coins held at a loss.
Investors feeling good about Goldilocks economy
We’re back to talking about soft landings and a Goldilocks economy. First it was a softer run of US inflation data that helped to encourage the prospect for more investor friendly Fed policy going forward. Then it was the combination of hot and cold Thursday US data.