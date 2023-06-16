- Natural Gas extends higher on Friday, though at a slower pace as the US Dollar finds a floor on the back of hawkish Fedspeak.
- The latest driver is the news that the Groningen Gas plant in the Netherlands will probably close in October 2023, a year earlier than previously thought.
- A weaker US Dollar following the ECB’s hawkish hike on Thursday adds further fuel to XNG/USD’s rally.
Natural Gas price has shot up over 14% so far this week, propelled by lower-than-expected storage data, hotter weather conditions (Gas is used for cooling as well as heating), reports of high-profile outages in Europe, a substantially weaker US Dollar, and expectations of keener demand from Asia.
XNG/USD is trading higher on Friday, extending a strong start and exchanging hands at $2.707 MMBtu, at the time of writing.
Natural Gas news and market movers
- Natural Gas gains support from rumors reported by Bloomberg that the Groningen Gas plant in the Netherlands could close a year earlier than expected – this October rather than next – due to mounting complaints because of political pressure from earthquakes caused by the plant damaging local residents’ homes.
- Weekly data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed an unexpected fall in Natural Gas Storage Change data to 84B cubic feet in the previous week when 95B had been forecast, suggesting demand outweighs supply.
- According to a report by Reuters, the Nyhamna Gas processing plant in Norway is experiencing technical problems that will put an end to production for a month. This is much longer than expected and rattles confidence in Norwegian supply.
- Commitment of Traders (COT) data tracking Gas futures positions from last week showed many traders were short Natural Gas futures. Many of these traders were caught in a ‘short squeeze’ this week, which led to panic covering, further adding fuel to the rally.
- XNG/USD experienced further upside from a substantial weakening of the US Dollar after the European Central Bank (ECB) executed a hawkish rate hike at its meeting on Thursday, strengthening the Euro and weighing on the US Dollar Index (DXY).
- The kicker came from the ECB revising up its forecasts for core inflation in 2023-4.
- ECB President Christine Lagarde made it clear the ECB would keep the door open to further rate hikes in the future during her press conference after the meeting.
- That said, hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller on Friday helps support the US Dollar, as does a higher-than-expected result for the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge.
- Natural Gas price is further underpinned by expectations of higher Asian demand and Russian pipeline disruptions.
- A hotter-than-expected summer drives increased demand for Natural Gas used in cooling, bolstering prices.
Natural Gas Technical Analysis: Recovering within a longer-term downtrend
Natural Gas price remains in a long-term downtrend ever since turning lower from its peak of $9.960 MMBtu achieved in August 2022. That said, bearish momentum has tapered off considerably since February 2023, as evidenced by the bullish convergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator with price, beginning in May. Bullish convergence occurs when price makes new lows but RSI fails to copy. It can be indicative of a bullish reversal brewing.
Nevertheless, unless Natural Gas can break above the last lower high of the long-term downtrend at $3.079 MMBtu, the odds still favor an extension of the bear trend, and shorts over longs.
A break below the $2.110 MMBtu year-to-date lows would solidify the bearish outlook and suggest a continuation down to a target at $1.546 MMBtu, the 61.8% Fibonacci extension of the height of the roughly sideways consolidation range that has unfolded during 2023.
Scoping into the daily chart, it can be seen that price has now broken above both the 50 and not the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which is a short-term bullish sign.
Looking at the 4-hour chart, the pair has been in a short-term uptrend since the start of June 2023, making successively higher highs and higher lows.
This falls in line with the bullish RSI convergence observed on the weekly chart.
Yet on the 4-hour chart, RSI is now blinking ‘overbought’ (above 70), which is a signal for bulls not to add any new long positions. In the event of RSI exiting the overbought zone and returning to neutral territory, it would be a signal for short-term horizon bulls to close their long positions altogether, and is likely to be indicative of a pullback in price after the recent strong gains.
Natural Gas FAQs
What fundamental factors drive the price of Natural Gas?
Supply and demand dynamics are a key factor influencing Natural Gas prices, and are themselves influenced by global economic growth, industrial activity, population growth, production levels, and inventories. The weather impacts Natural Gas prices because more Gas is used during cold winters and hot summers for heating and cooling. Competition from other energy sources impacts prices as consumers may switch to cheaper sources. Geopolitical events are factors as exemplified by the war in Ukraine. Government policies relating to extraction, transportation, and environmental issues also impact prices.
What are the main macroeconomic releases that impact on Natural Gas Prices?
The main economic release influencing Natural Gas prices is the weekly inventory bulletin from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a US government agency that produces US gas market data. The EIA Gas bulletin usually comes out on Thursday at 14:30 GMT, a day after the EIA publishes its weekly Oil bulletin. Economic data from large consumers of Natural Gas can impact supply and demand, the largest of which include China, Germany and Japan. Natural Gas is primarily priced and traded in US Dollars, thus economic releases impacting the US Dollar are also factors.
How does the US Dollar influence Natural Gas prices?
The US Dollar is the world’s reserve currency and most commodities, including Natural Gas are priced and traded on international markets in US Dollars. As such, the value of the US Dollar is a factor in the price of Natural Gas, because if the Dollar strengthens it means less Dollars are required to buy the same volume of Gas (the price falls), and vice versa if USD strengthens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022
The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.
Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound
After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.
China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish
This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting.