Natural Gas Price Analysis: Golden Fibonacci ratio defends XNG/USD bulls around $2.75

- Natural Gas Price extends rebound from 21-DMA to print mild gains above the key Fibonacci retracement support.
- Upbeat RSI adds strength to the bullish bias about XNG/USD but multiple hurdles prod further upside.
- Natural Gas sellers need validation from one-month-old previous resistance line to retake control.
Natural Gas Price (XNG/USD) remains on the front foot at around $2.73 during Tuesday’s Asia session, defending the previous day’s rebound from the 21-DMA support. In doing so, the energy instrument remains firmer past the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its March-April downturn.
Apart from the sustained recovery from the 21-DMA, as well as the successful trading beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden ratio, the XNG/USD price also benefits from the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought.
As a result, the commodity price is likely to challenge the monthly high of around $2.78 before targeting May’s peak surrounding $2.82.
However, an upward-sloping resistance line from mid-March and the previous monthly top, respectively near $2.87 and $2.93, will check the Natural Gas buyers afterward.
Even if the XNG/USD remains firmer past $2.93, the $3.00 psychological magnet and March’s peak of around $3.08 could test the bulls before giving them control.
Alternatively, the Natural Gas Price remains on the bull’s radar unless providing a daily closing beneath the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and the 21-DMA, close to $2.71 and $2.66 in that order.
In a case where the XNG/USD drops beneath $2.66, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level and the resistance-turned-support line stretched from late June, around $2.60 and $2.52 respectively, will test the commodity bears.
Natural Gas Price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades firmer near 0.6750 amid China stimulus hopes
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids to trade near 0.6750, resuming the corrective bounce from the two-week low amid the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a rally in the Chinese stocks amid stimulus hopes that has capped the US Dollar upside. US sentiment data awaited.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.1100 as US Dollar rally stalls
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1100 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recovers from the downbeat Eurozone and German PMIs-led weakness while a pause in the US Dollar rally also aids the EUR/USD upswing. Focus is on Germany's IFO survey and US sentiment data.
Gold rebounds from over one-week low, climbs back above $1,960
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and snaps a four-day losing streak to a one-week low. Looming recession risks lend support to the safe-haven metal amid a modest US Dollar downtick. The upside seems limited ahead of this week's key central bank event risks and important US data.
Litecoin halving countdown closes in, not long now before LTC melts faces
Litecoin is on a downtrend, extending the losses that began in early July as the countdown to the LTC halving continues. As it is a big event in the Litecoin ecosystem and the crypto playing field, investors are watching closely for the event's impact on the asset's price.
Caution ahead of major central bank meetings, weaker PMIs
Equity markets are treading water at the start of what is going to be a very lively week. There are some huge central bank meetings this week. Interest rates are finally at or very close to their peaks and this week could see the Fed and ECB announce the last rate hike in their tightening cycles.