Natural Gas Futures: Further upside not favoured

Considering advanced prints for Natural Gas futures markets from CME Group, open interest shrunk for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, now by around 4.1K contracts. Volume, in the same line, extended the downtrend for yet another session, this time by around 31.5K contracts.
Natural Gas faces strong hurdle around the $3.10 region
Tuesday’s uptick in Natural Gas was amidst another drop in open interest and volume, leaving further gains unfavoured in the very near-term. In the meantime, the commodity faces strong resistance in recent tops around $3.10 per MMBtu.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
