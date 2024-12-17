“European gas storage is 78% full, down from 89% at the same stage last year and also below the five-year average of 81%. Gas prices might remain volatile over the coming weeks as higher competition from Asia for LNG creates an upside risk, while an extension of Russian flows would be bearish for prices.”

“Weather forecasts show that temperatures could turn milder across northwest Europe next week, which could provide some relief to the sharp inventory withdrawals. Liquefied natural gas imports have also increased recently, helping the region to secure fuel for heating demand. This should further help ease supply concerns in the market.”

“Ongoing discussions to keep Russian gas flowing via Ukraine beyond 31 December are weighing on gas prices currently. Recent reports suggest that gas buyers in Slovakia and Hungary are continuing discussions to keep gas flowing. Meanwhile, demand for gas pipeline capacity through Bulgaria and Turkey has also increased for January 2024, hinting that market participants are preparing for alternatives if Russian gas flow via Ukraine stops as scheduled.”

European natural gas prices came under further pressure yesterday. TTF futures declined for a fourth consecutive session and settled almost 2.3% lower on the day, with front-month TTF losing nearly 18% since making a recent peak in early December, ING’s commodity analysts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.