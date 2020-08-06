Nasdaq 100 hits fresh record highs above 11,000

- Nasdaq 100 extends gains and hits fresh intraday record highs.
- Tech sector still in vogue as lockdowns still in use.
- Will a vaccine halt the rally? Goldman Sachs warns investors.
Nasdaq 100 NDX again hits fresh highs intraday Thursday and looks set to continue its winning streak. The Nasdaq has closed higher for the last six days in a row. That looks set to be seven with the index at 11,200 at time of writing.
The gift that keeps on giving
Being long the Nasdaq NDX since March, this year has been a one-way ticket. The Nasdaq NDX has bounced 60% from the March lows. Other indices have followed but none quite as strongly as this. The global lockdowns have of course benefited big tech. Amazon (AMZN) is now the global high street, Netflix (NFLX) the global TV station and Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) have all seen huge growth in revenues.
The Trumpet
Trump, of course, is loving this surge in markets, claiming a Biden election victory in November would bring everything crashing down. Well no-one can predict the future but is it time to start questioning the trend? Biden is still the favourite. Goldman Sachs noted on Wednesday that the markets are under-pricing a coronavirus vaccine. A vaccine should bring us back to more normalized conditions by late 2021. So a shift from tech to value and cyclicals may start to become the smart play.
Timing is everything
A vaccine is still months away and second waves of infection seem to be occurring repeatedly across the globe meaning people retreating to a more lockdown mindset. This obviously helps big tech.
But markets generally are forward-looking so as better and better Phase 3 vaccine data begins to filter out the time will come to exit tech. So, for now, the day traders, the Robinhoods are in control but soon the era of Buffets will return. Be ready.
Technical view
Short term the Nasdaq has no real headwinds, new record highs so no resistance levels! 10,316 the low from July 24 maintains the bullish trend, a break would be negative. 9,751 the high from March would then be the next support.
There is potentially an argument for the 10,316 low being the first lower low of the uptrend with a double top showing on July 13 (11,065) and July 21 (11,068). If Thursday's close is lower (unlikely) back below this double top then technically we are looking bearish and we will just have witnessed a false upside break.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenging early highs in the 0.7240 area
The AUD/USD pair trades around the yearly high set this week at 0.7240 amid persistent dollar’s weakness, also helped by the unstoppable rally in gold prices.
Gold retreats from fresh record highs to the $2050 area
Gold is holding onto daily gains on Thursday, despite the recent pullback from fresh all-time highs. XAU/USD climbed to $2070, reaching a new high and then pulled back to as low as $2048.
EUR/USD near the elusive 1.1900 mark
The greenback is the weakest amid uncertainty over the next fiscal stimulus package. EUR/USD trades near 1.1900 as the focus shifts to US employment figures.
$1.2 billion in Bitcoin was withdrawn out of exchanges in the past week
BTC/USD continues trading below $12,000 although bulls are getting closer to the crucial resistance level. ETH/USD has stabilized around $400 which is the most important resistance point in the short-term.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.