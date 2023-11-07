Share:

Mullen Automotive stock traded 7% lower on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mullen announced the start of production for its Class 1 EV van.

Effective November 2, the Mullen One received approval from the EPA for its Class 1 vehicle.

MULN stock has been holding above the 9-day SMA over the past several sessions for the first time since mid-September.

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has traded 7% lower on Tuesday but is using the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.29 as support. A favorite retail electric vehicle (EV) stock, MULN has been in a short-term uptrend for the past two weeks as production of its two primary commercial vehicles has ramped up.

The broad stock market started out mixed on Tuesday, but all three major indices advanced in the second hour. Uber (UBER) advanced slightly despite its quarterly revenue miss.

Mullen stock news: Mullen One now in full production after Certificate of Conformity

On Monday, Mullen announced that it had received the Certificate of Conformity from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its Class 1 EV delivery van – the similarly named Mullen ONE. This gives Mullen the ability to begin shipping the vehicle to customers and distributors after full production began at the beginning of the month.

The EPA approval has been a long time coming for CEO David Michery’s upstart company. At the end of 2022, Mullen announced that its primary distributor, Randy Marion Automotive, had agreed to a $200 million contract for 6,000 Mullen ONEs.

Last week the company said they were still on target to deliver 300 Mullen ONEs by the end of the year and another 6,000 vehicles in 2024.

The smaller commercial delivery van is a significant milestone for the company since its initial wholesale contract is much larger than the one for its Class 3 semi-truck chassis, which is named the Mullen THREE. That commercial vehicle has been in production since August, and Randy Marion Automotive has agreed to a $63 million purchase order for 1,000 units.

Mullen delivered ten Mullen THREEs in late September and says it's on target to deliver another 140 by the end of 2023. A full 850 Mullen THREEs are then slated for delivery in 2024.

The Mullen ONE has a starting MSRP of $34,500, but the EPA has approved it for a $7,500 federal US tax credit that will drive the full price down to $27,000.

In other news, Mullen Automotive is now in a blackout period until it delivers its 10-K filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), which it plans to do on December 29. In the meantime, the company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 15 in order to vote on the company’s plan to keep its NASDAQ listing by effecting a reverse stock split.