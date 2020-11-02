MRNA Stock Price: Moderna Inc vaccine battles other COVID-19 immunization efforts, has room to rise

- Moderna Inc is racing to test its COVID-19 vaccine amid fierce competition.
- Rising coronavirus cases in the northern hemisphere put more emphasis on the need for immunization.
- NASDAQ: MRNA has tumbled down in the last trading session but is st to rise on Monday.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is at the forefront of the global fight against coronavirus. The Massachusets-based firm is busy with its Phase 3 test of a COVID-19 vaccine and hopes to publish results as early as November.
Moderna was one of the first pharma firms to delve into the ambitious project and has also been able to raise funds for these efforts. However, a handful of serious rivals is also making progress and that may hurt the company run by Stéphane Bancel.
The most significant competition comes from the UK – the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca are also engaged in Phase 3 testing and have recently announced that they are accelerating their efforts to approve a vaccine. The firm has opened its preliminary data to regulators in Britain and will allow a "rolling review" of the developments. However, the project was halted earlier in the year due to safety concerns.
Pfizer is another significant rival which is aiming to announce results as soon as possible. The pharma giant is conducting a wide trial of its immunization candidate and seemed to miss its own deadline for announcing progress. Other advanced projects come from Johnson&Johnson, Novavax, and Inovio.
While Moderna has other products in its arsenal – including those related to drug discovery – the main mover is covid.
Europe is experiencing a severe second wave of coronavirus cases, triggering lockdown announcements in France, Germany – and now the UK. The urgency to develop a vaccine may lift all companies involved in such projects. Moreover, there may be a need for more than one immunization amid production and distribution bottlenecks.
To top it off, even if Moderna is not the first Western country to register a vaccine, the genuine test for such a treatment is beyond the trials. Phase 3 involves 30,000 people, some of whom only get the placebo. Administering millions of vaccines could raise other issues with competitive immunizations, leaving Moderna with from to rise even if it fails to reach the finish line first.
MRNA Stock News
NASDAQ: Moderna dropped sharply on Friday, falling by over 5% to close at $67.47. It is set to rise by 1.5% to $68.52 according to pre-market trading data. It is essential to note that these moves are in line with the broader market moves. The upside target is $95.21, the 52-week high.
See 2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold refreshes session tops, moves back closer to $1890 level
Gold gained traction for the second straight session on Monday amid the US political uncertainty. Stronger USD, a positive tone around the equity markets might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases
Dollar is rising, gold is stable, while stocks and oil are on the back foot. Covid figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets.
WTI: Battles with 21-HMA on the road to recovery
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is attempting a tepid recovery from five-month lows of $33.85 reached in early Asia, as the bulls were rescued by the upbeat Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and a rebound in Japanese exports orders.