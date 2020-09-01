MRNA Stock News: Moderna suffers from three negative developments, set to extend downfall

NASDAQ: MRNA is set to extend its fall as rival AstraZeneca moves forward with large coronavirus trial.

Concerns about Moderna Inc's low-temperature storage needs is also weighing on the stock.

A probe by the US Department of Defense is a third adverse factor.

Buy every company reporting coronavirus-related progress – that seemed to be the modus operandi of investors in recent months. However, as time passes by, markets are separating the wheat from the chaff – taking a closer look at firms and often selling off shares.

That may be Moderna's case. The Massachusets-based pharmaceutical firm is at the forefront of developing COVID-19 immunization – but has run into a few hurdles.

Here are three MRNA downers:

1) AstraZeneca's trial: While Moderna Inc. is at an advanced stage of testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate, a project by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is not only considered the world leader – but also announced a broad 50,000-strong trial starting in the US. Investors may prefer picking a more significant contender.

2) Cold feet due to freezing needs: Reports suggest that Moderna's COVID-19 solution needs to be stored at extremely low temperatures. Keeping medicine in cool and dark places is not a novelty, but the need for additional care could make distribution more complicated. That may also keep Moderna behind.

3) DOD probe: The US Department of Defense is looking into a claim by Knowledge Ecology International that MRNA failed to disclose the use of government grants in its patent applications. That would be a violation of federal law. The investigation is at the best case a distraction from the urgent coronavirus project.

These three issues could further pressure Moderna Inc's shares.

MRNA Stock Price

NASDAQ: MRNA close Monday's session at $64.89 – the lowest since early July. At the time of writing, the equity is changing hands at $63.20 in pre-market trading, representing an additional fall of over 2%.

Critical support awaits at $62.60, the pre-surge August low, and then at $52.20. Resistance is at the recent peak of $70.50, followed by the 52-week high of $95.20 it reached when it announced a new and promising test.