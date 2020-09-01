MRNA Stock News: Moderna suffers from three negative developments, set to extend downfall

- NASDAQ: MRNA is set to extend its fall as rival AstraZeneca moves forward with large coronavirus trial.
- Concerns about Moderna Inc's low-temperature storage needs is also weighing on the stock.
- A probe by the US Department of Defense is a third adverse factor.
Buy every company reporting coronavirus-related progress – that seemed to be the modus operandi of investors in recent months. However, as time passes by, markets are separating the wheat from the chaff – taking a closer look at firms and often selling off shares.
That may be Moderna's case. The Massachusets-based pharmaceutical firm is at the forefront of developing COVID-19 immunization – but has run into a few hurdles.
Here are three MRNA downers:
1) AstraZeneca's trial: While Moderna Inc. is at an advanced stage of testing its coronavirus vaccine candidate, a project by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is not only considered the world leader – but also announced a broad 50,000-strong trial starting in the US. Investors may prefer picking a more significant contender.
2) Cold feet due to freezing needs: Reports suggest that Moderna's COVID-19 solution needs to be stored at extremely low temperatures. Keeping medicine in cool and dark places is not a novelty, but the need for additional care could make distribution more complicated. That may also keep Moderna behind.
3) DOD probe: The US Department of Defense is looking into a claim by Knowledge Ecology International that MRNA failed to disclose the use of government grants in its patent applications. That would be a violation of federal law. The investigation is at the best case a distraction from the urgent coronavirus project.
These three issues could further pressure Moderna Inc's shares.
MRNA Stock Price
NASDAQ: MRNA close Monday's session at $64.89 – the lowest since early July. At the time of writing, the equity is changing hands at $63.20 in pre-market trading, representing an additional fall of over 2%.
Critical support awaits at $62.60, the pre-surge August low, and then at $52.20. Resistance is at the recent peak of $70.50, followed by the 52-week high of $95.20 it reached when it announced a new and promising test.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.