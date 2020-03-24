Mnuchin: Very close to deal on COVID-19 stimulus bill

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin has explained that negotiators are very close to deal on COVID-19 stimulus bill trying to finish on Monday night.
We have been witnessing the Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators trying to find common ground on the coronavirus stimulus bill to no avail so far,
"I think we're very close," Mnuchin told reporters, while shuttling between offices in the U.S. Capitol. "We're trying to finish it up tonight," he said.
Stimulus supporting a softer dollar?
Meanwhile, Credit markets were initially positive on the Federal Reserve news from overnight whereby the Central Bank has announced a broad set of initiatives designed to support the interest rate markets and businesses. The initiatives included open-ended purchases of treasury, agency and mortgage-backed securities, a new USD300bn fund to provide consumer and business credit flow, two facilities for large employers, support for the corporate bond market, Term Asset-Backed Security Loans to support consumer and business credit, and business lending programs to support SMEs.
The US dollar has stumbled in it northerly and higher bid trajectory on Monday and Tuesday, with a slightly less hectic FX market place. Deflationary pressures could be starting to be factored in by the markets, but the situation is highly fluid and trying to pick a top probably isn't the favoured trade at this time. However, the downside case for the dollar is compelling when considering the opened ended QE.
-
Fed: Doing its best to kill the USD – Nordea
-
US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: Largest QE operation ever for worst crisis in history? DXY clings to 3-year’s highs
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900 amid broad USD sell-off
AUD/USD extends the rally above 0.5900, benefiting from firmer gold prices and broad USD weakness following Fed's unlimited QE announcement and amid prospects of a US Congress coronavirus relief deal, which seems very close.
USD/JPY: Heavy, below 110.50 amid broad USD weakness
USD/JPY remains heavy and drops towards 110.00 as prospects of the US COVID-19 bill seem to calm the nerves and weigh on the US dollar, which is already hurt by the Fed's aggressive bond-buying program announced on Monday.
Markit PMI March Preview: How bad is bad?
Manufacturing PMI is predicted to drop to 43 in March from 50.7 in Feb. Services is projected to fall to 42 from 49.4. The composite PMI was 49.6 in Feb and 53.3 in Jan. It is the first important data expected to show Coronavirus impact.
Gold rises to 50-day MA hurdle as US inflation expectations jump
Gold is extending Monday's price rally in Asia and flashing green for the third straight day as Federal Reserve's open-ended asset purchase program lifted inflation expectations on Monday and is currently weighing over the US dollar.
WTI: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70
While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session. As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70.