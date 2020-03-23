US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: Largest QE operation ever for worst crisis in history? DXY clings to 3-year’s highs

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY consolidates gains after an exceptional spike up.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 103.00 figure. 
  • Fed launches the largest stimulus program in history in response to the coronavirus crisis.
 

DXY weekly chart

 
DXY (US dollar index) is trading near its highest since January 2017 as USD is benefitting from above-average buying interest. Interestingly, the 2020 stock crash is one of the steepest and fastest declines the market ever experienced. Therefore, the Federal Reserve of the United States announced today that there would be no limit to how much it will support the economy through Quantitative Easing (QE). Essentially, yes, this is more USD printing which should, in theory, devalue the US dollar, but by doing QE unlimited, the Fed is attracting investors which buy USD-denominated assets. This is the largest stimulus package the Fed ever issued in times of crisis, which is surely a sign that this financial crisis, if maybe not the worst, will probably not be a stroll in the park.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is consolidating after an unusually strong spike to the upside as the market is trading well-above the main SMAs.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The bull trend remains intact as DXY is trading above its main SMAs. Pullback down are likely to remain shallow as DXY remains in high demand. Bulls are likely looking for a break above the 103.00 resistance which could introduce scope to the 104.00 and 105.00 figures in the coming sessions or weeks. The market is expected to find support near the 102.00, 101.50 and 100 levels on the way down. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.45
Today Daily Change 0.11
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 102.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.31
Daily SMA50 98.28
Daily SMA100 97.95
Daily SMA200 97.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103
Previous Daily Low 101.08
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

