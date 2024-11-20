- Mexican Peso erases previous gains on global geopolitical developments and dovish comments from Banxico’s Governor.
- Victoria Rodríguez Ceja’s dovish stance on continued rate cuts reflects efforts to manage inflation amidst economic challenges.
- Geopolitical risks remain heightened as military actions in Ukraine influence USD/MXN’s volatility.
The Mexican Peso erased some of Tuesday's gains versus the Greenback as geopolitical risks continued to drive the financial markets amid a possible escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Additionally, Bank of Mexico (Banxico) Governor Rodriguez's dovish remarks alongside the ongoing economic slowdown in Mexico hurt the prospects of the emerging market currency. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN trades at 20.30, up by 1%.
Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodríguez Ceja indicated that the central bank plans to continue reducing its benchmark interest rate, citing progress in lowering inflation. Besides this, traders are eyeing the release of Mexican Retail Sales data for September on Thursday, followed by the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and mid-month inflation figures on Friday.
Meanwhile, some analysts hint that the Mexican economy will not grow within the 2% to 3% range in 2025 as expected by the Finance Ministry. Gabriela Siller of Banco Base said, “It is extremely difficult to achieve GDP growth […] especially in the first year of administration and with cuts in public spending.”
In geopolitics, rising tensions underpinned the USD/MXN as Ukraine fired long-range, British-made missiles into Russian territory. This followed the launch of US-made missiles into Russia on Tuesday.
Aside from this, Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers crossed the wires. First, Governor Lisa Cook said that if the labor market and inflation evolve as expected, it would be appropriate to continue lowering the policy rate toward neutral. She added that if progress on inflation stalls or slows, that would be a scenario for pausing.
Lately, noted hawk Governor Michelle Bowman said the Fed should pursue a cautious approach on monetary policy and added that neutral policy may be closer than most policymakers think.
Ahead this week, the US economic docket will feature the release of Initial Jobless Claims, housing data, and more Fed speakers on Thursday.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso retraces on strong US Dollar
- The USD/MXN soars sharply, boosted by a strong US Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.54% at 106.72.
- Mexican Retail Sales for September are expected at 0.1% MoM, unchanged from the previous reading. On a yearly basis, sales are foreseen plunging from -0.8% to -1.2%.
- On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims are expected to rise from 217K to 220K for the week ending November 16.
- US Existing Home Sales are projected to rise from 3.854 million to 3.93 million.
- Market participants trimmed estimates for a 25 bps cut by the Fed, with odds falling from 62% to 59%. The odds of keeping rates unchanged are up at 41%, as depicted by the CME FedWatch Tool.
- Data from the Chicago Board of Trade, via the December fed funds rate futures contract, shows investors estimate 23 bps of Fed easing by the end of 2024.
- Last week, Moody’s changed Mexico’s credit outlook to negative, mentioning constitutional reforms that could negatively impact Mexico’s economic and fiscal strength.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso slumps as USD/MXN climbs past 20.30
The USD/MXN uptrend remains intact with buyers stepping in near 20.07, the day’s low, lifting the pair toward the 20.30 mark. A daily close nearby the daily highs would form a “bullish Harami” candlestick pattern and pave the way for further upside.
The next resistance would be the 20.50 figure, followed by the November 12 peak at 20.69. Once those levels are removed, the next resistance would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.80.
On the flip side, the USD/MXN first support would be the 20.00 figure. A breach of the latter will expose the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the November 7 low around 19.75, followed by the 19.50 mark.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remain bullish though short-term, suggesting some consolidation before buyers gather steam.
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales released by INEGI measures the total receipts of retail stores. Monthly percent changues reflect the rate of changes of such sales. Changes in retail sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive or bullish for the Mexican peso, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Fresh declines should not be ruled out
AUD/USD came under renewed and strong downside pressure on Wednesday, breaking below the 0.6500 support to hit new two-day lows amid further improvement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: There is no life above 1.0600… for now
The resumption of the buying pressure lent extra wings to the Greenback and dragged EUR/USD to the boundaries of the key 1.0500 region, all following another unsuccessful attempt to surpass the key 1.0600 hurdle.
Gold now retargets the $2,700 region
Following a pullback during the European trading hours, Gold regains its traction and climbs toward $2,650. Escalating geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD stretch higher, while rising US Treasury bond yields limit the pair's upside.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could see 23% decline as investors are potentially rotating to other altcoins
Ethereum (ETH) trades near $3,040 on Wednesday as on-chain data reveals a mix of capitulation and profit-taking among long-term holders. The selling pressure stems from investors potentially rotating into other better-performing altcoins in the past week.
Sticky UK services inflation to keep BoE cutting gradually
Services inflation is set to bounce around 5% into the winter, while headline CPI could get close to 3% in January. That reduces the chance of a rate cut in December, but in the spring, we think there is still a good chance the Bank of England will accelerate its easing cycle.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.