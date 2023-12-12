- Mexican Peso is at risk of extending its losses past the 100-day SMA.
- Mexico’s Industrial Production crushed the forecast, ahead of Banxico’s decision on Thursday.
- The Fed is expected to hold rates unchanged, but uncertainty looms about Powell’s speech.
Mexican Peso (MXN) is down against the US Dollar (USD) following an inflation report in the United States (US), which most likely would prevent the US Federal Reserve (Fed) from easing monetary policy faster than the expectations of market participants. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.40, gaining 0.14%, at the time of writing.
Mexico´s calendar revealed that Industrial Production in October exceeded September’s data, suggesting the economy remained robust at the beginning of Q4 2023. Across the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced that the disinflation process continued as traders brace for the Fed’s decision on Wednesday.
The Fed is not only expected to reveal its monetary policy decision but also the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) after its meeting on Wednesday. On the day after, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is set to announce its own policy decision. Both central banks are expected to hold rates unchanged – at 5.25% - 5.50% in the case of the Fed, and 11.25% for Banxico.
Daily digest movers: Mexican Peso on the defensive ahead of central bank meetings
- Industrial Production in Mexico was 5.5% in the twelve months ending in October, above September’s 3.9%. Monthly figures advanced 0.6% vs. 0.2% in the previous month.
- Mexico’s inflation data was mixed, though the disinflation process continued, as Banxico had estimated. Two officials, Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja and Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath, expressed that rate-cut discussions could begin in the first quarter of 2024.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November was aligned with estimates of 3.1% YoY, lower than October’s 3.2%, with monthly readings rising 0.1%, above forecasts of 0%.
- The CPI excluding food and energy, the so-called core, stood pat at 4%, and month-over-month, at 0.3%, which aligned with forecasts, and was a tick higher than October’s 0.2%.
- Now that inflation data is out of the way and given the strengthening revealed in the US labor market by recent data, expectations of the Fed’s interest rate expectations for the next year remain volatile. Data from the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has traders expecting 100 bps of rate cuts.
- On Wednesday, USD/MXN traders will scrutinize the Fed’s statement, its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Powell is expected to push back against market speculation of monetary policy easing for next year.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) pared some of its losses, with the DXY down 0.07% at 104.01.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso remains soft as USD/MXN climbs towards 17.40
The USD/MXN daily chart portrays the pair as neutral to upward biased, with buyers battling at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), seen as a resistance level at 17.40. If they want to regain control, a breach of the latter is needed, followed by the 17.50 mark. Upside risks will surface at the 200-day SMA at 17.54, followed by the 50-day SMA at 17.65
On the other hand, failure to reclaim the 100-day SMA, could see sellers pile in and drag prices toward the 17.20 area, ahead of a strong demand region at around the 17.00/05 range. Once hurdled, the USD/MXN could test the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.62.
Mexican Peso FAQs
What key factors drive the Mexican Peso?
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
How do decisions of the Banxico impact the Mexican Peso?
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
How does economic data influence the value of the Mexican Peso?
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Mexican Peso?
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
