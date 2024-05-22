Mexican Peso traders get ready for Day of the Data

- The Mexican Peso trades flat as traders await a slew of data about the Mexican economy on Thursday.
- The Peso witnessed a reversal on Tuesday that could reflect a change in sentiment.
- A widespread shift in interest rate expectations globally is supporting FX peers.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) trades mostly flat in its key pairs on Wednesday, steadying after the sudden depreciation on Tuesday which was probably due to a broad shift in global interest-rate expectations.
The changing outlook could narrow the advantage gap the Peso enjoys due to Mexico’s relatively high interest rates (11.00%), which are a draw for carry traders.
Mexican Peso traders are now gearing up for a Mexican “Day of the Data” on Thursday, when a host of figures will be released updating them on the health of the nation’s economy.
At the time of writing USD/MXN is trading at 16.60, EUR/MXN at 18.04 and GBP/MXN at 21.18.
Mexican Peso suddenly depreciates in key pairs
The Mexican Peso’s sudden depreciation on Tuesday may be due to commentary from policymakers at several major central banks expressing a general reluctance to lower interest rates.
In the US, Federal Reserve speakers repeated the mantra that rates should remain at their current level until further progress had been made on inflation returning to its 2% objective.
On Wednesday, The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the May policy meeting will be released, which could offer new clues about US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers' interest rate outlook.
In Australia policymakers at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) even discussed the possibility of raising interest rates to fight persistent inflation, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) executed a hawkish hold during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The anticipation of higher interest rates for longer strengthens these currencies as it attracts more foreign capital inflows.
Mexican Day of the Data
Mexican Peso traders now look forward to a slew of economic data releases for Mexico, which will be out on Thursday.
These include the final estimate for Mexican Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q1, Half-month Inflation for May, the Minutes of the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) last policy meeting and Economic Activity data for March.
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN forms bullish reversal day
USD/MXN – or the number of Pesos that can be bought with one US Dollar – edges higher on Wednesday after forming a bullish reversal day on Tuesday (shaded rectangle on the chart below).
USD/MXN Daily Chart
Tuesday’s movement is not enough to confirm a trend reversal, but if it is followed by another bullish day, it will gain validity.
A break above the green down trendline would be required to confirm a reversal of the short-term trend.
USD/MXN has now reached the conservative target, at 16.54, for the breakdown out of the range that formed from mid-April to early May. The conservative estimate is calculated as the 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the range's height extrapolated lower.
The pair remains in a downtrend and there is still a high risk of further bearishness taking it lower. The next downside target is 16.34, the full height of the range extrapolated lower. A break below the Tuesday low of 16.53 would signal a continuation lower.
Given the medium and long-term trends are also bearish, the odds further favor more downside.
Economic Indicator
1st half-month Inflation
The 1st half-month core inflation index released by the Bank of Mexico is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchase power of Mexican Peso is dragged down by inflation. The inflation index is a key indicator since it is used by the central bank to set interest rates. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Mexican Peso, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).Read more.
Next release: Thu May 23, 2024 12:00
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: -0.22%
Previous: 0.09%
Source: National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel near 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. During the American trading hours, comments from central bank officials and the minutes of the Fed's April 30-May 1 meeting will be scrutinized by investors.
GBP/USD consolidates UK CPI-led gains below 1.2750
GBP/USD is consolidating the latest uptick, trading below 1.2750 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair capitalized on the UK annual CPI data, which rose 2.3% in April and pushed back against bets for a BoE June rate cut, lifting the Pound Sterling.
Gold price loses its recovery momentum ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price edges lower in Wednesday’s early European session. The cautious approach from Fed officials weighs on precious metals. Gold traders will monitor the FOMC Minutes and Fed’s Goolsbee speech.
Shiba Inu price buy signal hints 25% upswing on the horizon for SHIB holders Premium
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price continues its struggle above a key hurdle. This development comes as SHIB, an ERC-20 meme coin, reacts to the Ethereum spot ETF approval news.
Sticky service prices put BoE rate cuts on ice
UK price growth fell last month, with the annual headline rate falling to 2.3% from 3.2%. This is the lowest level since the summer of 2021, and was driven by a decline in the price of household energy bills.