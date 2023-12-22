Mexican Peso taps multi-month high in broad-market Greenback selloff

Share:

The Mexican Peso hit a 15-week high against the US Dollar on Friday.

Mexico’s unadjusted Trade Balance hit a nine-month high in November.

Friday marks the last trading day before the holiday break.

The Mexican Peso (MXN) rallied to a fresh 15-week high on Friday as the broader market took one last opportunity to sell off the US Dollar (USD) heading into the extended holiday weekend.

Mexico’s unadjusted Trade Balance in November beat market expectations and improved to a nine-month high of 630 million in US Dollar terms. However, market impact is likely limited after the seasonally adjusted Trade Balance grew by a scant 300K.

US data drove the market on Friday, with mixed figures pulling Greenback bids in both directions, but the US Dollar heads into the holiday break notably in the red across the board, falling back against the majority of the major currency bloc.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso propped up by Greenback weakness

MXN hit a 15-week high of 16.94 against the USD on Friday as markets sell the US Dollar off one last time before the holiday break.

Mexico’s November Trade Balance grew by USD 630 million versus the market forecast of USD 404 million, rebounding from October’s USD 252 million deficit.

November’s seasonally adjusted Mexico Trade Balance showed scant growth of USD 300K versus the previous month’s growth of USD 242 million, implying seasonal factors are boosting Mexico Trade Balance and are unlikely to last.

US Dollar weakness is the general market theme on Friday.

The US Annualized Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in November grew by 3.2% from the same time last year, easing back from market forecasts of 3.3% and declining further from the previous period’s 3.4% (which was also revised down from 3.5%).

Durable Goods Orders in November lurched higher to grow 5.4%, well over the market forecast of 2.2% and clawing back October’s -5.1% (also revised upwards from -5.4%).

Easing US inflation figures are keeping market hopes pinned for faster and sooner rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Mexico’s Jobless Rate figures are due next Thursday after the holiday break.

US Dollar price today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Pound Sterling. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.40% -0.37% -0.29% 0.09% -0.29% -0.32% EUR 0.26% -0.15% -0.10% -0.03% 0.32% -0.03% -0.05% GBP 0.39% 0.13% 0.00% 0.11% 0.46% 0.10% 0.09% CAD 0.35% 0.09% -0.04% 0.07% 0.46% 0.07% 0.04% AUD 0.29% 0.04% -0.09% -0.09% 0.38% 0.01% -0.01% JPY -0.10% -0.35% -0.47% -0.44% -0.37% -0.36% -0.38% NZD 0.28% 0.03% -0.11% -0.08% 0.00% 0.32% -0.02% CHF 0.27% 0.06% -0.09% -0.03% -0.02% 0.39% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote). Technical Analysis: Mexican Peso sees one last bump to close out the trading week The Mexican Peso (MXN) has captured some ground amidst broad-market US Dollar (USD) weakness on Friday, with the USD/MXN pair definitively piercing below the 17.00 handle for the first time since late August. Hourly candles have the USD/MXN running well away from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below 17.20, and last week’s rough intraday chop has given way to smooth declines heading into the holiday break. Daily candlesticks show the USD/MXN accelerating into multi-month lows as the pair drops through 17.00. Meanwhile, the 50-day and 200-day SMAs are set for a bearish crossover, which will chalk in a heavy technical resistance zone to cap off any bullish recoveries heading into 2024.

USD/MXN Hourly Chart

USD/MXN Daily Chart