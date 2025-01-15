The Mexican Peso maintains its upward trajectory against the Dollar, buoyed by improved Gross Fixed Investment in October.

Mixed US inflation data, with core figures below expectations, bolsters the market view of possible continued Fed easing.

Divergent monetary policies between Banxico and the Fed could limit the Peso’s advance, with key economic data due next week.

The Mexican Peso clings to earlier gains against the Greenback on Wednesday following the release of mixed United States (US) inflation data. Though headline inflation increased, core figures dipped compared to estimates and previous data. Therefore, the USD/MXN dropped 0.09%, trading at 20.48 at the time of writing.

The market mood remains upbeat following the release of US inflation data. Mixed figures revealed by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) weighed in the US Dollar as traders grew confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might continue to ease monetary policy. Recently, Fed policymakers acknowledged they were less worried about the labor market yet showed concerns about “stickier” prices.

In Mexico, Gross Fixed Investment improved in October, according to monthly figures. However, on an annual basis, investment shrank for the second straight month.

After the data, USD/MXN continued its downtrend for the third day. However, charts suggest that the pair may face strong support before testing the crucial $20.00 figure.

In addition, the Central Bank divergence between the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) and the Federal Reserve could cap Peso’s gains. Banxico hinted it’s ready to increase the rhythm of monetary policy easing, while the Fed has opted for a gradual approach.

Mexico’s economic docket is absent this week, but next week’s inflation figures for the first fifteen days of January could set Banxico’s tone for the first meeting of the year. Investors will also eye the release of Economic Activity figures, a proxy for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

The US schedule will feature Retail Sales and Initial Jobless Claims data on Thursday.

Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso benefits from weak US Dollar

Overall, the US Dollar weakness keeps USD/MXN pressured. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the Greenback versus six other currencies, falls 0.05% to 109.12.

The December US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.9% YoY, in line with expectations and higher than November’s 2.7%. Core CPI rose by 3.2% YoY, slightly below the 3.3% recorded in the previous month.

Mexico’s Gross Fixed Investment expanded by 0.1% in October from the previous month, revealed the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica Geografia e Informatica (INEGI). For the same period a year earlier, machinery, equipment and construction spending plunged 2.6%, up from a 2.9% contraction.

Upcoming US data includes Retail Sales, which are projected to grow by 0.6% Month over Month in December, down from November’s 0.7%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 11 are expected to rise to 210K, up from 201 K.

New York Fed President John Williams noted that the neutral interest rate is elevated due to the country’s high debt levels. While inflation has eased, Williams emphasized the Fed is monitoring potential fiscal policy changes by elected officials.

Chicago’s Fed Austan Goolsbee was dovish. He said he still sees continued progress on inflation and added that for the last six months, PCE inflation has run close to the 2% goal. Earlier, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin commented that inflation is approaching the 2% target and added that the labor market has stabilized.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that tariffs do not cause inflation. But tit-for-tat retaliation is more complicated.

USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso recovers as USD/MXN falls below 20.50

The USD/MXN pair is upward biased despite retreating toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 20.32. Although the exotic pair is trending lower during the current week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buyers remain in charge.

If USD/MXN clears the 50-day SMA, this will expose the 100-day SMA at 19.99. A breach of the latter will send the pair towards the October 18 swing low of 19.64, ahead of the 19.50 figure.

Conversely, if USD/MXN rises past 20.50, the first resistance will be the year-to-date (YTD) peak of 20.90. If surpassed, the next stop would be March 8, 2022, which is a high of 21.46, ahead of 21.50, and at the 22.00 psychological level.