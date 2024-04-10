- Mexican Peso weakens as higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures might deter Fed from easing policy
- Rising US Treasury yields and a strengthening US Dollar contribute to Peso depreciation.
- USD/MXN's ascent underscores heightened economic vigilance, with traders eyeing potential moves towards the 17.00 mark.
The Mexican Peso depreciated against the US Dollar following the release of an inflation report in the United States (US) on Wednesday. Prices in the largest economy in the world were higher than expected, prompting traders to price in two interest rate cuts instead of three in 2024 from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The USD/MXN trades at 16.50, a new two-day high, and gains 0.78%.
US data was the driver of price action in the USD/MXN pair. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that March’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was unchanged in three of the four inflation readings, while the headline CPI exceeded estimates and February’s number.
After the data, US Treasury yields rose, the Greenback climbed, and US equities tumbled. The Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) fed funds rate futures have priced in two rate cuts throughout the full year, with December’s contract projecting the Fed will ease policy to 4.95%.
The USD/MXN jumped from around 16.30 and reached a daily high of 16.52 before stabilizing at current exchange rate levels. Therefore, the Mexican Peso remains pressured, and a daily close above 16.50 could pave the way for a correction to 17.00.
Daily digest market movers: Mexican Peso tumbles after US inflation report
- Mexico’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was lower than estimated as the disinflation process continued. In the same tone, core CPI decelerated on a yearly and monthly basis, justifying the Bank of Mexico's (Banxico) decision to lower rates on March 21. However, not everything was good news for the central bank, as the yearly CPI exceeded estimates.
- Mexico’s CPI rose 0.29% MoM, according to the National Statistics Agency (INEGI). This was lower than the expected 0.36% increase and higher than the 0.09% rise noted in February. Core figures rose by 0.44%, which was lower than the 0.51% that economists had forecast and below the 0.49% increase in February.
- The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.4% MoM and 3.5% YoY, exceeding estimates, with annual inflation also punching above the previous month’s number. The underlying CPI, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, was above projections but remained unchanged compared to February’s data at 0.4% MoM and 3.8% YOY.
- US Treasury bond yields skyrocketed, with the short end of the curve, namely the 2-year T-note, climbing 20 basis points.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) is soaring more than 1%, standing at 105.27, at new year-to-date (YTD) highs.
- Traders are eyeing the release of the Minutes of the latest Fed meeting in March.
Technical analysis: Mexican Peso loses momentum as USD/MXN surges toward 16.50
After diving to a new nine-year low near 16.25, the USD/MXN recovered some ground as the pair aimed above 16.40 and approached the psychological 16.50 area. Once that level is cleared, further upside is seen at last year’s 16.62 mark, followed by the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 16.85 and the 100-day SMA at 16.99.
Failure at 16.50 and the USD/MXN could tumble to October’s 2015 low of 16.32 before retesting the year-to-date (YTD) low of 16.25.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats amid surging US inflation, revised Fed rate cut expectations
The Australian Dollar posted losses of more than 1.50% on Wednesday against the US Dollar following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report in the United States. Traders have begun to price in fewer rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, a bullish signal for the Greenback.
EUR/USD looks depressed near 1.0700 ahead of ECB
The intense move higher in the Dollar forced EUR/USD to retreat to multi-day lows near the 1.0700 region amidst rising cautiousness prior to the ECB gathering on Thursday.
Gold prices dive following US inflation report, tempers Fed easing speculation
Gold price is on the defensive on Wednesday following the release of March inflation figures in the United States. The figures witnessed an uptick in monthly and annual readings and might dent the Federal Reserve’s intentions of easing policy.
Ethereum resumes consolidating move amid ETH ETF approval speculation
Ethereum is expected to see a price increase in the coming weeks, considering the upcoming Bitcoin halving and a potential spot ETH approval.
So much for whispers, CPI comes in way too hot
It's time for risk markets to face a reality check as the rates markets undergo harsh repricing and hopes for a June rate cut from the Fed have been dashed. A rate cut in June was likely unrealistic from the outset.