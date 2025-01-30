- The Mexican Peso plummets on Trump’s threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico.
- Banxico is expected to cut rates to stimulate the economic recovery amid global uncertainties.
- Monetary policy divergence between Fed and Banxico, plus US tariff threats, to boost USD/MXN.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) erased its earlier gain after US President Donald Trump stated that he would impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico due to Fentanyl. The USD/MXN trades at 20.74, up 1.17%.
According to Reuters, Trump’s trade rhetoric continued. He added that on Thursday night, he will probably decide to impose tariffs on Oil from Canada and Mexico.
After the headlines, the USD/MXN spiked above 20.70 and hit a daily high of 20.74. Since then, the exotic pair has stabilized.
In the meantime, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Mexico contracted quarterly, justifying the latest actions taken by the Banco de Mexico (Banxico), which lowered rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the December meeting.
Although it would be tempting for Banxico to increase the size of easing from 25 to 50 bps, potential US tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada could impact the economy, exerting pressure on the Mexican Peso.
Across the north of the border, US GDP for the fourth quarter missed forecasts, while the number of Americans filling for unemployment claims hinted the labor market remains solid, according to the US Department of Labor.
Given the backdrop, the USD/MXN pair extended its losses beneath the crucial 20.50 figure. However, the central bank divergence between the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Banxico suggests the exotic pair is poised for higher prices.
Toward the end of the week, the US economic docket will feature the release of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, and Fed speakers. Regarding Mexico, the schedule is empty, but traders will await the release of Foreign Reserves on February 3.
Daily digest market movers: Mexico’s economic slowdown to weigh on Mexican Peso
- INEGI announced that Q4 2024 GDP shrank by -0.6% QoQ, more than the -0.2% contraction expected by economists and down from Q3 1.1% expansion. On a yearly comparison, GDP rose 0.6%, beneath forecasts for a 1.2% growth rate, its lowest rate since Q1 2021.
- The data supports Banxico’s dovish stance. The Mexican institution is expected to lower rates at least by 25 bps from 10% to 9.75%, though analysts from Capital Economics suggest that 50 bps of easing are on the table.
- Banxico Deputy Governor Omar Mejia Castelazo was dovish on Wednesday and said that Banxico has enough room to maneuver and calibrate monetary policy at upcoming monetary policy meetings.
- The US Department of Commerce revealed that Q4 GDP dipped from 3.1% to 2.3%, missing investors' estimates of 2.6%.
- Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 24 increased by 207K, beneath forecasts of 220K and the previous week 223K.
- On Wednesday, the Fed kept rates unchanged at 4.25% - 4.50% on a unanimous vote, justifying their decision due to the strength of the US economy, the lack of progress on lowering inflation, and a recovery of the jobs market.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank is in no rush to ease policy, reassuring that they don’t have a pre-set path regarding monetary policy.
- Money market futures have priced in 50 bps of Fed rate cuts in 2025, according to CME FedWatch Tool data.
USD/MXN technical outlook: Mexican Peso appreciates but is still poised to weaken to 20.50
The USD/MXN uptrend remains intact, although sellers pushed prices toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average at 20.39 but could not crack that area, opening the door for a recovery.
Although momentum shifted bearish, as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), bears need to clear the 50-day SMA and the January 24 swing low of 20.12. A breach of the latter could send the USD/MXN tumbling towards 20.00 and below.
Conversely, bulls seeking a recovery need to lift the exchange rate above 20.50 and challenge the January 29 high at 20.66, forming a ‘bullish engulfing’ chart pattern.
In that outcome, the USD/MXN's next resistance would be the year-to-date (YTD) high of 20.90, which is ahead of 21.00.
Source: Tradingview - FXStreet
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD met support near 0.6200… for now
AUD/USD regained the smile and charted humble gains for the first time after three straight daily declines, managing to revisit the mid-0.6200s following the weaker US Dollar.
EUR/USD looked unfazed by the ECB’s rate cut
EUR/USD posted humble gains around the 1.0430 zone on Thursday as investors largely bypassed the widely anticipated rate cut by the ECB, re-shifting their attention to the upcoming US PCE readings.
Gold looking for higher highs beyond $2,800
Further gains allow Gold to hit a record top in levels just shy of the key $2,800 mark per ounce troy on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal came in tandem with the offered stance in the Greenback and safe-haven inflows in response to persistent threats of US tariffs,
Litecoin ETF gets acknowledged by SEC, LTC could stretch its rally to $186
Litecoin (LTC) gained over 15% on Thursday following the United States (US) Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) acknowledgment of Canary Capital's Litecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) 19b-4 filing.
The ECB cuts rates as its voyage to neutrality continues
The European Central Bank has cut interest rates again by 25bp and looks set to continue the current rate cut cycle. Even without having it fully telegraphed in recent weeks, today’s ECB decision to cut policy interest rates by 25bp is no surprise.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.