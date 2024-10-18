Mexican Peso bottoms out as US recession risks ebb

- The Mexican Peso halts its march lower after strong economic data from the US, its largest trading partner.
- China data tempers slowdown fears and also supports emerging market FX, including the MXN.
- USD/MXN stalls, forms a Shooting Star candlestick pattern and reverses.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) trades marginally higher in its most heavily-traded pairs on Friday after bottoming out of its three-day down slope on Thursday.
A blend of not-as-bad-as-expected China growth data and strong US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims released on Thursday are helping bulls turn the Peso tanker slowly around. The Chinese data lifts market sentiment, providing a gentle backdraught to stern for MXN, whilst the strong US data supports the Peso because of the importance of the US market for Mexican exports.
That said, Peso-negative factors are likely to continue to provide a headwind. These include threats from former president Donald Trump to slam up to 300% tariffs on Mexican car imports, the widespread view that Mexico is facing an economic slowdown – given credence by a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report – political risk from constitutional reforms the market doesn’t like, and persistent concerns around the budget deficit.
Mexican Peso recovers after US, China data
The Mexican Peso found support on Thursday and managed to end its string of losing days after strong data out of the US painted an improved economic outlook for its most significant trading partner.
US Retail Sales and Retail Sales ex Autos both showed a higher-than-expected rise in September, and were above the increases seen in August. Retail Sales rose 0.4% and sales ex autos by 0.5%, beating estimates of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively, and previous readings of 0.1% and 0.2% (revised up).
Initial Jobless Claims also indicated a resilient labor market with 241K out-of-work Americans claiming benefits in the week ending October 11. This was below the 260K expected and 260K (revised up) in the previous week. Given the Federal Reserve’s concerns about the fragility of the US labor market, the data had a disproportionately positive impact on the outlook for the economy as well as the future path of monetary policy, two key elements driving currencies.
“The main catalyst for the day's market moves was another batch of upbeat US data, which dampened any immediate fears about a potential recession,” said Jim Ried, Global Head of Macro Research at Deutsche Bank. “It feels a far cry from the recession fears of the summer, and also from the 260bps of Fed cuts priced in by the end of 2025 shortly before the September FOMC,” added Reid.
China data lessens concerns over slowdown
The Mexican Peso might have gained further support on Friday morning after the release of China Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data, which came out overall on the positive side, and helped to boost global market sentiment, which, in turn, tends to be positive for the Peso.
Chinese GDP increased by a higher-than-expected 4.6% YoY in Q3, which whilst below Q2’s 4.7% was not as bad as the 4.5% growth forecast by economists.
On a QoQ basis, GDP grew 0.9% in Q3, which though below the 1.0% forecast was, nevertheless, above the 0.7% expansion seen in Q2.
China Retail Sales surged 3.2% YoY in September, from 2.1% in the previous month and trouncing expectations of 2.5%. It was a similar story with Industrial Production, which rose 5.2% YoY in September, beating both previous (4.5%) and expected readings (4.6%).
Technical Analysis: USD/MXN recovery stalls and forms Shooting Star candlestick
USD/MXN stalls mid-takeoff, rolling over after three green up days and threatening to correct back. The pair formed on Thursday a slightly ominous, if small, Japanese Shooting Star candlestick – a bearish formation (shaded rectangle on chart). This could indicate a near-term pullback is about to unfold. The pattern requires the next day to be a red down day for confirmation, however, which will not be clarified until the end of Friday (today).
USD/MXN Daily Chart
If there is a pullback, it is likely to be short-lived since USD/MXN is probably in a short-term uptrend, which given the technical analysis principle that “the trend is your friend,” is biased to continue.
The break above the key 19.83 (October 1 high) level unlocked an upside target to between 20.10-20.15 and the vicinity of the September 10 high at 20.13, which remains live.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator shows that the robust momentum that accompanied the last three up days broadly persists, which also supports a mildly bullish outlook overall.
Mexican Peso FAQs
The Mexican Peso (MXN) is the most traded currency among its Latin American peers. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Mexican economy, the country’s central bank’s policy, the amount of foreign investment in the country and even the levels of remittances sent by Mexicans who live abroad, particularly in the United States. Geopolitical trends can also move MXN: for example, the process of nearshoring – or the decision by some firms to relocate manufacturing capacity and supply chains closer to their home countries – is also seen as a catalyst for the Mexican currency as the country is considered a key manufacturing hub in the American continent. Another catalyst for MXN is Oil prices as Mexico is a key exporter of the commodity.
The main objective of Mexico’s central bank, also known as Banxico, is to maintain inflation at low and stable levels (at or close to its target of 3%, the midpoint in a tolerance band of between 2% and 4%). To this end, the bank sets an appropriate level of interest rates. When inflation is too high, Banxico will attempt to tame it by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money, thus cooling demand and the overall economy. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Mexican Peso (MXN) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken MXN.
Macroeconomic data releases are key to assess the state of the economy and can have an impact on the Mexican Peso (MXN) valuation. A strong Mexican economy, based on high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence is good for MXN. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to increase interest rates, particularly if this strength comes together with elevated inflation. However, if economic data is weak, MXN is likely to depreciate.
As an emerging-market currency, the Mexican Peso (MXN) tends to strive during risk-on periods, or when investors perceive that broader market risks are low and thus are eager to engage with investments that carry a higher risk. Conversely, MXN tends to weaken at times of market turbulence or economic uncertainty as investors tend to sell higher-risk assets and flee to the more-stable safe havens.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to near 1.0850, awaits Fedspeak
EUR/USD is rebounding to near 1.0850 in the early European session on Friday. China's stimulus optimism and a broad US Dollar correction help the pair recover the dovish ECB decision-induced losses. All eyes remain on the Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares UK data-led gains below 1.3050
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3050 in European trading on Friday, reversing upbeat UK Retail Sales data-led gains. The UK data failed to alter dovish BoE expectations. The downside, however, appears limited by the US Dollar pullback. Fedspeak awaited.
Gold price stands firm near record high, above $2,700 amid global monetary easing cycle
Gold price builds on its uptrend witnessed over the past week or so and climbs beyond the $2,700 mark, hitting a fresh record high during the Asian session on Friday. Major central banks have been cutting interest rates and are expected to ease monetary policy further.
Dogecoin whale activity takes a hit, will DOGE price plummet?
Dogecoin notes a drop in the count and volume of whale transactions in the last two days. On-chain data from IntoTheBlock shows that whales have likely slowed down their activity.
Canada debates whether to supersize rate cuts
A fourth consecutive Bank of Canada rate cut is expected, but the market senses it will accelerate the move towards neutral policy rates with a 50bp step change. Inflation is finally below target and unemployment is trending higher, but the economy is still growing.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.