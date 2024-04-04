The Mexican Peso broadly continues strengthening against the US Dollar after worse-than-expected US Services data.

US Services inflation appears to be slowing, potentially indicating the possibility of an early interest-rate cut from the Fed.

The long-term trend for the USD/MXN pair is lower, but chart sigils and omens suggest a risk of a recovery.

The Mexican Peso seesaws between tepid losses and gains against the US Dollar on Thursday.

The recent trend for the Peso has been up, with USD/MXN seeing more weakness creep in after the release of lower-than-expected US ISM Services PMI figures, which recalibrated views about the stickiness of US inflation, a key factor for USD pairs.

The release of Bank of Mexico (Banxico) March meeting Minutes at 15:00 GMT is the next key event for the Mexican peso on Thursday. In that meeting the Banxico decided to cut interest rates by 0.25% for the first time since 2021. It is expected to be the start of an easing cycle, according to a note by analysts at BBH. The meeting minutes could be carefully scrutinized, therefore, for clues.

Mexican Peso extends uptrend after US Services data undershoots

The Mexican Peso’s valuation against the US Dollar rose after the release of US ISM Services PMI data on Wednesday. Figures for March showed an unexpected decline to 51.4 from 52.6 previously, when a slight rise to 52.7 had been expected.

Perhaps of more importance, was the acute fall in the ISM Services Prices Paid component, which measures inflation in the sector. It showed a decline to 53.4 in March from 58.6 in February.

ISM Services Prices Paid: Monthly

The Prices Paid component is significant for the US Dollar and USD/MXN because Services inflation is considered particularly sticky by economists and the Federal Reserve (Fed) has said it is watching price pressures in the sector carefully as it deliberates whether or not to cut interest rates.

Lower interest rates or their expectation thereof are negative for the US Dollar as they reduce its attractiveness to foreign capital, lowering inflows.

Given the sudden step-decline in Services inflation revealed by the Price Paid metric it suggests a greater possibility the Fed may decide to cut interest rates as soon as June, as had been previously expected.

Recent strong US data and the threat of resurgent inflationary forces had pushed back bets of a June rate cut or even suggested the Fed might wait till 2025.

However, the March Services’ data has increased the probability once again of the Fed cutting in June, raising it back above the 60%-chance level, according to the CME FedWatch tool, a market-based gauge of future policy moves.

Technical Analysis: USD/MXN in long trend lower

USD/MXN is at the dog-end of a long-term downtrend that started after the pair peaked at 25.76 in April 2020 – we are now in the 16.50s.

The long move down could be characterized as a very large three-wave pattern called a Measured Move. Such patterns are composed of an A, B, and C wave, with wave C extending to a similar length to wave A, or a Fibonacci 0.618 ratio of A.

US Dollar versus Mexican Peso: Weekly Chart

If such a pattern is truly unfolding, price has almost reached the point at which C will equal A, calculated as lying at 15.89.

It has also by now surpassed the conservative target for the end of C at the 0.618 Fibonacci extension of A (at 18.24).

Once the pattern is complete the market usually reverses or undergoes a substantial correction.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is converging quite acutely with price, which is a sign the downtrend could be losing momentum. Although in 2024 price has pushed below the level of the 2023 lows, RSI has not followed suit. This non-correlation can be a precursor to a recovery. However, given there has been no reaction from price yet, it merely constitutes supplementary evidence the downtrend may be waning, rather than anything concrete.

An actual turnaround in the price itself would be necessary to support the view a change is on the horizon, and that is still lacking.