Massive divergences remain on three main areas after EU-UK trade talks – Reuters

Trade talks between the European Union and the United Kingdom over the weekend were quite difficult, Reuters reported on Monday, citing an EU source familiar with the matter.

"Massive divergences remain on three main areas," the source further reiterated and noted that the EU's negotiating team will stay in London for more talks in the coming days.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower after these comments and was last seen trading at 1.3335, where it was still up 0.15% on the day.