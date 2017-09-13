Market wrap: US tax reform guidance fuelling bullish market - WestpacBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Westpac offered a market wrap.
Key Quotes:
"Global market sentiment: US bond yields rose further, as more officials pointed to tax reform guidance likely to be released later this month. The US dollar also participated, and equities held gains (S&P500 nudging to a fresh record high).
Interest rates: US 10yr yields rose from 2.15% to 2.20% - a three-week high, 2yr yields from 1.33% to 1.35%. Fed fund futures yields firmed, pricing the chance of a December rate hike at 46% (41% previously).
Currencies: The US dollar index is up 0.7% on the day. EUR fell from 1.1995 to 1.1873. USD/JPY rose from 109.90 to 110.69. AUD fell from 0.8044 to 0.7971. NZD fell from 0.7304 to 0.7220. AUD/NZD ranged sideways between 1.1000 and 1.1040.
Economic Wrap
US PPI rose 0.2% in August (slightly disappointing vs 0.3% expected), for an annual pace of 2.4% (vs 2.5% expected). However, a core measure (excluding food, energy, and transport) rose 0.2% (vs 0.1% expected). Overall, PPI inflation has been limited by sluggish inventory gains."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.