Market wrap: dollar unchanged, pick up in rates and sticks rally - Westpac

Analysts at Westpac offered their market wrap.

Key Quotes:

"Global market sentiment: US equities again made fresh record highs (S&P500 +0.2%), and US interest rates rose, but the US dollar is unchanged.

Interest rates: US 10yr treasury yields rose from 2.30% to 2.35%, and 2yr yields rose from 2.55% to 2.57%. Fed fund futures yields are pricing the chance of a December rate hike at 92%.

Currencies: The US dollar index is unchanged on the day. EUR initially fell to 1.1730 before rebounding to 1.1795. USD/JPY rose from 112.20 to 113.05, the safe-haven yen the worst performer on the day. AUD continued to range between 0.7820 and 0.7860. NZD was the second worst performer, falling from 0.7160 to 0.7120 after news the NZ government will be announced on Thursday, but recovering to 0.7150 when the USD fell. AUD/NZD rose from 1.0960 to 1.0993, seemingly on the NZ news, and then ranged sideways.