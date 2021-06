Malaysia: Government announces extra fiscal support – UOB

“The latest fiscal measures are largely more targeted and aim to provide meaningful assistance to the hardest hit segments while managing the fiscal slippage as fiscal and debt targets look more vulnerable given the lower GDP outlook. We have revised down our full-year GDP growth forecast to 4% for 2021 (from 5%) after factoring in the impact of the full lockdown. With the additional fiscal support, we expect Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to hold the policy rate unchanged. The next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on 7-8 July.”

“Key initiatives include increasing hospital bed capacity and extending contracts for healthcare workers, additional cash aid for low-income groups, one-month wage subsidies, extended electricity discounts for selected segments, targeted automatic loan moratorium or payment reduction for affected groups, extension of home ownership stamp duty exemption, and sales tax exemption for passenger vehicles until year-end. BNM will also raise its SME loan facilities by MYR2bn to a total of MYR7bn.”

“Following a two-week full nationwide lockdown (1 – 14 June), PM Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced an additional MYR40bn or ~ 2.6% of GDP worth of fiscal measures under the PEMERKASA Plus aid package to cushion the effects on the economy. The package incurs MYR5bn of direct fiscal spending, bringing cumulative direct fiscal injection to MYR77.6bn since 2020 (out of seven fiscal stimulus packages totalling MYR380bn). PEMERKASA Plus carries three objectives: 1) increasing the capacity of the public healthcare system, 2) continuing the Prihatin Rakyat agenda, and 3) supporting business continuity.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.