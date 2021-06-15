- RIDE stock price falls nearly 20% on Monday.
- Lordstown Motors lost its CEO and CFO on the same day.
- RIDE is supposed to be negotiating with investors for more capital, but who is leading?
Another bad day for SPACs as RIDE rides off into the abyss. Raising money is badly needed for RIDE, and there has never been a better time to raise cash. Interest rates are zero, the Fed is printing money non-stop, and investors are looking for anything higher than a zero interest rate. Lordstown Motors (RIDE) needs extra cash to survive. One would logically expect the CEO and CFO to be the two key decision-makers in leading any negotiation with investors. Now that both are gone, who is actually in charge of the Lordstown plan? Lordstown Motors said on Monday that lead independent director Angela Strand will be taking on the role of the executive chair while RIDE looks for a permanent CEO. Becky Roof will be the interim chief financial officer. This means there are two positions in place, but it is not exactly comforting for investors.
RIDE stock forecast
The results on May 24 were not exceptional and Lordstown said that the anticipated production of its Endurance truck was to be half of the prior expectations. The company also said after the results release that additional capital was needed to meet its business and production plans. The stock tanked and closed nearly 8% lower at $8.95. Bizarrely, RIDE then got caught up in the second or third wave (I have lost count) of meme stock madness, which saw AMC shares take off for the moon. RIDE shares nearly doubled over the next ten trading sessions to $15.80 despite no new news.
Reality hit for the second time on June 8 when Lordstown Motors made a late filing with the SEC, which contained stronger language than that used after the release of the results. The company was forced to admit there was substantial doubt about its ability to survive as a going concern. The shares duly tanked 16% but still remained above the post-results level.
Now the departure of the CEO and CFO has added a further twist and headwind to the stock, which on Monday dropped to $8.91 and a loss of nearly 20%. Again it should be noted this is still above the results release low of $8.95 from May 24.
From the volume profile chart, a break of $8.80 sees volume dry up and a vacuum effect could see an acceleration below the previous $6.75 low. Technically and fundamentally, the stock looks broken, but some positive news on capital raising will probably lead to a surge. Buying out of the money call options could be a good risk-reward as these are relatively cheap now and the author has taken this advice and is long RIDE calls (disclosure). Please use careful risk management as this is a high risk stock. Buying call options limits potential losses and can be a smart choice.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 ahead of US retail sales
EUR/USD is hovering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US retail sales. US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD falls below 1.41 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD has pared its gains related to upbeat data and has slipped under 1.41. The UK unemployment rate fell to 4.7% Earlier, sterling suffered from the reopening delay and Brexit uncertainty. The BOE's Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD looks to $1880 after recapturing $1858
Gold price is attempting a minor recovery above $1850, although the bulls appear to lack conviction, as the US dollar continues to hover near monthly highs.
Bitcoin continues to range higher, but altcoins suffer
Bitcoin price has experienced a 32% upswing over the past six days and might retrace to gather more steam. Ethereum price performance is lackluster as it rallied roughly 17% in the same period as BTC.
Tesla still stuck in first gear
Tesla stock recovered last week as some investor enthusiasm finally returned to the stock with the release of the new Model S Plaid at Tesla's Freemont factory.